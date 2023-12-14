National Football League
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson plans to play vs. Bengals; two players out with ankle sprains
National Football League

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson plans to play vs. Bengals; two players out with ankle sprains

Updated Dec. 14, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled running back Alexander Mattison and right tackle Brian O'Neill out of their upcoming game at Cincinnati because of ankle sprains.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was listed as questionable Thursday on the final injury report of the week with a bruised chest that forced him out of the previous game. Jefferson said he plans to play Saturday against the Bengals.

David Quessenberry took over for O'Neill when the injury sidelined him last week in the 3-0 victory at Las Vegas. Mattison was also forced out of the game, putting Ty Chandler in the lead role in the backfield and moving Kene Nwangwu into the mix for carries.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also ruled out for Saturday because of a concussion. Right guard Ed Ingram will return to the lineup after a hip injury held him out against the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bill Belichick ducks questions about Patriots future amid hot-seat reports

Bill Belichick ducks questions about Patriots future amid hot-seat reports

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes