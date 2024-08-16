National Football League
Vikings place QB J.J. McCarthy on IR, sign UFL champion Matt Corral
National Football League

Vikings place QB J.J. McCarthy on IR, sign UFL champion Matt Corral

Published Aug. 16, 2024 4:36 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings have signed QB Matt Corral after placing J.J. McCarthy — the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, who's out of the season with a torn meniscus — on IR.

[Related: J.J. McCarthy and other NFL injuries that could impact 2024 season]

McCarthy, who underwent surgery Wednesday, was set to compete for the Vikings' starting job this year after they picked him No. 10 overall this past April. Minnesota's 2024 season is now in the hands of former first-round pick Sam Darnold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Michigan product is the first QB drafted in the first round in the common draft era (since 1967) to miss his entire rookie season because of injury.

McCarthy threw for 188 yards (11 of 17), two touchdowns and one interception in his preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders — the same game that the 21-year-old suffered the injury.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Minnesota Vikings
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why has Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce been so quiet lately?

Why has Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce been so quiet lately?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes