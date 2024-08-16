Vikings place QB J.J. McCarthy on IR, sign UFL champion Matt Corral
The Minnesota Vikings have signed QB Matt Corral after placing J.J. McCarthy — the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, who's out of the season with a torn meniscus — on IR.
McCarthy, who underwent surgery Wednesday, was set to compete for the Vikings' starting job this year after they picked him No. 10 overall this past April. Minnesota's 2024 season is now in the hands of former first-round pick Sam Darnold.
The Michigan product is the first QB drafted in the first round in the common draft era (since 1967) to miss his entire rookie season because of injury.
McCarthy threw for 188 yards (11 of 17), two touchdowns and one interception in his preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders — the same game that the 21-year-old suffered the injury.
