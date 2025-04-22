National Football League Updated list of New York Jets 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the New York Jets as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the New York Jets have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The New York Jets have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

New York Jets 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 7 (7 overall)

Round 2: Pick 10 (42 overall)

Round 3: Pick 9 (73 overall)

Round 4: Pick 8 (110 overall)

Round 5: Pick 7 (145 overall)

Round 5: Pick 26 (162 overall)

Round 6: Pick 10 (186 overall)

Round 6: Pick 31 (207 overall)

Who will the Jets select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Jets select Missouri OT Armand Membou in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

