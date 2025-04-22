National Football League Updated list of Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Denver Broncos here:

How many picks do the Denver Broncos have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos have seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 20 (20 overall)

Round 2: Pick 19 (51 overall)

Round 3: Pick 21 (85 overall)

Round 4: Pick 20 (122 overall)

Round 6: Pick 15 (191 overall)

Round 6: Pick 21 (197 overall)

Round 6: Pick 32 (208 overall)

Denver Broncos Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Broncos select North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

