National Football League Updated list of Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Updated Apr. 22, 2025 12:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Buffalo Bills as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Buffalo Bills have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Buffalo Bills have ten draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Travis Hunter & Ashton Jeanty in Joel Klatt’s Mock Draft 3.0 | Joel Klatt Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 30 (30 overall)

Round 2: Pick 24 (56 overall)

Round 2: Pick 30 (62 overall)

Round 4: Pick 7 (109 overall)

Round 4: Pick 30 (132 overall)

Round 5: Pick 33 (169 overall)

Round 5: Pick 34 (170 overall)

Round 5: Pick 37 (173 overall)

Round 6: Pick 1 (177 overall)

Round 6: Pick 30 (206 overall)

Who will the Bills select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Bills select Oregon DT Derrick Harmon in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more