Tyreek Hill sounds off on playing Chiefs in 2023 and on when he'll retire
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill can't wait to return to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since the Kansas City Chiefs traded him last March.
The NFL schedule hasn't been released yet, but the All-Pro wide receiver said Wednesday that he intends to be the Chiefs' "worst enemy" when the teams meet in 2023.
"I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all," Hill told former Chiefs teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter. "I hate to do it! But guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."
In his appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB, Hill also said that he plans to retire after the 2025 season.
"I'm going for 10 [seasons], man," Hill said. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."
Hill signed a four-year $120 million deal with the Dolphins in March 2022. His contract actually runs through 2026, but the final season, for which he would make $43.9 million in base salary, is non-guaranteed.
In his first season in Miami, Hill had career-highs of 170 targets, 119 receptions and 1,710 yards receiving. During six seasons with Kansas City, he had four 1,000 yard seasons, 67 total touchdowns, was named All-Pro three times and won a Super Bowl.
Although retirement is up in the air, it is a sure thing that Hill and the Dolphins will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs during the 2023 season.
