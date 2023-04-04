National Football League
National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to host music festival in Kansas City

Published Apr. 4, 2023 12:53 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce is living his best life: On the heels of winning the Super Bowl and hosting "Saturday Night Live," the Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end will cap his successful string with a music festival this month.

The two-time Super Bowl winner announced Tuesday that he’ll host his first-ever festival called "Kelce Jam" during NFL Draft weekend. The inaugural event will be held April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas — a metropolitan area of Kansas City.

The event will feature performances by: 

  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Rick Ross
  • DJ duo Loud Luxury
  • Kansas City rap legend Tech N9ne.

"With the draft coming to KC, I think it’s perfect timing for me to throw the biggest music festival that’s ever come here," said Kelce, who believes the festival could lure around 15,000 attendees. "We’ll have some unreal stage productions, Kansas City’s best food, tons of attractions and football-related games. This will be a whole lot of fun."

Kelce said he’s taking advantage of his surging popularity after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in February. Last month, he hosted "Saturday Night Live" and he co-hosts a flourishing podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles.

In this moment, Kelce is enjoying "every bit of it" and feels ecstatic about his upcoming music festival.

"Every door that’s been opened because of winning the Super Bowl, I’ve been running through them," he said. "It’s not going to stop anytime soon – especially with Kelce Jam. I think this will be the nail in the coffin for the 2022 season."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce said he wanted to bring some of his favorite artists, including Machine Gun Kelly — who is an Ohio native like himself. He felt inspired to host his own music festival after he attended four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski ’s Gronk Beach during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas last year.

"I took note from what Gronk did last year," he said. "I want to throw a big party knowing that the draft is coming to Kansas City. It’s a special event for the city to host. … I’m going to need Kansas City to come out and be electric with me."

Performers' Reactions so far: 

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Top Fox Sports Stories: 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Travis Kelce
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Men's NCAA Championship Game: UConn-San Diego State betting results
2023 Men's NCAA Championship Game: UConn-San Diego State betting results
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes