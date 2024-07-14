National Football League Tyreek Hill lists his top five NFL QBs, with two notable names missing Published Jul. 14, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami Dolphins superstar receiver Tyreek Hill recently took to social media and named who he believes are the five best quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL season, and a couple of big-time names were noticeably missing from his list.

Of course, Hill's teammate and Pro Bowl QB Tua Tagovailoa made the list. Hill has 213 catches for 3,207 yards under his belt and has scored 21 touchdowns in 29 games with Tagovailoa in his career with Miami, while Tagovailoa boasts a passer rating of 102.3 with 7,948 yards and 53 touchdowns over that same span with Hill, per StatMuse.

Colin Cowherd shared his opinions on this list on a recent edition of "The Herd," agreeing with two of Hill's five picks, while acknowledging a couple of the biggest snubs: the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

"[Not including] Burrow is fascinating because … he's the one quarterback [who] can go into Arrowhead [Stadium], and we feel like — situationally — can beat Mahomes," Cowherd said.

Burrow only appeared in 10 games last season due to injury, finishing the season with 2,309 yards (25th in the NFL) and 15 passing touchdowns (21st). Allen's 4,306 passing yards were the fourth-most last season, and he finished tied for the fifth-most passing touchdowns (29) after appearing in all 17 regular-season games.

That said, here's a look at where Hills' five picks stack up against Burrow and Allen.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' 2023 record: 11-6 (won Super Bowl)

Mahomes' 2023 stats: 4,183 passing yards (6th in the NFL), 27 passing touchdowns (8th), 389 rushing yards (11th among all QBs), 16 regular-season games played

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' 2023 record: 11-6 (lost in wild-card round)

Tagovailoa's 2023 stats: 4,624 passing yards (1st in the NFL), 29 passing touchdowns (T-5th), 74 rushing yards (34th among all QBs), 17 regular-season games played

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' 2023 record: 13-4 (Lost AFC Conference Championship Game)

Jackson's 2023 stats: 3,678 passing yards (15th in the NFL), 24 passing touchdowns (T-11th), 821 rushing yards (1st among all QBs), 16 regular-season games played

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' 2023 record: 12-5 (lost in wild-card round)

Prescott's 2023 stats: 4,516 passing yards (3rd in the NFL), 36 passing touchdowns (1st), 242 rushing yards (13th among all QBs), 17 regular-season games played

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' 2023 record: 9-8 (Lost in divisional round)

Mayfield's 2023 stats: 4,044 passing yards (9th in the NFL), 28 passing touchdowns (6th), 163 rushing yards (21st among all QBs), 17 regular-season games played

