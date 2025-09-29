National Football League Tyreek Hill Exits Jets vs. Dolphins With Gruesome Leg Injury Updated Sep. 29, 2025 9:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyreek Hill will not return to the Miami Dolphins' Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets after suffering a brutal left leg injury.

Hill went down at the 13:28 mark of the third quarter after his leg rolled underneath the defender as he was getting tackled out of bounds on a 10-yard catch. The wide receiver stayed on the ground and had to be carted off after being tended to by trainers.

NFL Network reported that Hill was on his way to the hospital for "imaging." He was ruled out of the game.

Hill was on pace for the best game of his season early in the second half with six receptions for 67 yards. Hill has only eclipsed 100 receiving yards once in three games this season, and that was in a Week 2 loss to the Patriots.

Hill was going to be the hottest name available at the NFL trade deadline. He's only under contract through the end of next season, and the Dolphins entered Monday night at 0-3.

The drive Hill was injured on ended with Darren Waller hauling in his second touchdown reception of the game from Tua Tagovailoa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

