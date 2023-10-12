National Football League Tua Tagovailoa wears Ohio State hoodie after Taulia, Maryland lose Published Oct. 12, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland Terrapins lost a Big Ten East battle to now-No. 3 Ohio State last week, and the quarterback's brother, Tua Tagovailoa, had to pay the price for the loss at Miami Dolphins headquarters.

Tagovailoa wore an Ohio State sweatshirt to his Wednesday media availability after losing a bet that his brother and the Terrapins would come out on top.

Maryland lost 37-17 and its quarterback had a rough showing, as Tagovailoa threw two interceptions and completed just 51.2% of his passes. That said, the Terrapins entered the "Big Noon Saturday" matchup with a 5-0 record and led 17-10 with 11:03 remaining in the third quarter. The loss dropped Maryland to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

On the season, Tagovailoa has totaled 1,660 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 146.5 passer rating, while completing 62.9% of his passes. He has also rushed for 89 yards and four touchdowns.

Down in Miami, Tua and the Dolphins are 4-1 and sport the best offense in the NFL this season, leading the league in total yards (513.6) and points (36.2) per game. Tagovailoa has totaled an NFL-high 1,614 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 111.9 passer rating, while completing 71.7% of his passes.

The Tagovailoa brothers were teammates at Alabama in 2019 before Tua entered the 2020 NFL Draft and Taulia transferred to Maryland.

