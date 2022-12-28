National Football League
Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots
National Football League

Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots

2 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday with their playoff hopes in the balance.

Tua Tagovailoa self-reported a concussion in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. 

"This is a private time for him to focus on his health and that's all I really want to get into," McDaniel said. 

Tagovailoa, who was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, played the entirety of Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers. After helping Miami get out to a 20-13 lead at halftime, Tagovailoa struggled in the second half of the Christmas Day game, throwing an interception on the Dolphins' final three drives. He finished the game completing 16-of-25 passes for 310 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. 

This is the second time Tagovailoa has been placed in concussion protocol this season. In the Dolphins' Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was stretchered off the field after showing a fencing response, which caused him to be taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Tagovailoa's Week 4 concussion came just four days after he appeared to suffer a head injury in the Dolphins' win over the Buffalo Bills. However, it was ruled a back injury at the time. The neurotrauma consultant who took part in Tagovailoa's concussion check during that game was fired two days after the Week 4 incident, which caused the NFL and NFLPA to revise their concussion policy. 

Tagovailoa missed two games due to that concussion. 

Despite some second-half struggles, Tagovailoa has statistically been one of the league's best quarterbacks this season. He's seventh in passing touchdowns (25), 10th in passing yards (3,548) and first in passer rating (105.5). 

As for who the Dolphins will start on Sunday, Bridgewater has played in four games and started twice this season in Tagovailoa's absence. He's completed 37 of 60 passes for 522 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has an 86.5 passer rating.

Miami can clinch a playoff spot with a win over New England on Sunday. But with a loss, it would cede possession fo the final playoff spot in the AFC to New England entering Week 18. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
National Football League

Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

4 mins ago
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Jets-Seahawks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Jets-Seahawks

6 mins ago
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Panthers-Buccaneers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Panthers-Buccaneers

14 mins ago
Is Dak Prescott's interception spike a cause for concern for Cowboys?
National Football League

Is Dak Prescott's interception spike a cause for concern for Cowboys?

15 mins ago
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Vikings-Packers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Vikings-Packers

22 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes