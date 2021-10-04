National Football League Will Trey Lance become the 49ers' starter going forward? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Trey Lance's first completion Sunday went for a TD.

Now, he tossed a slew of incompletions both before and after the 76-yard bomb to Deebo Samuel, but a quick glance through Lance's stat line (9-for-18, 157 yards, two TDs) during the 49ers' 28-21 loss to Seattle shows the production a young signal-caller who's beginning to learn the NFL ropes.

He's young. And at times he's naive. But he does seem to be learning.

Lance stepped in to relieve an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter of Sunday's outing. Garoppolo went down with a calf ailment in the team's first drive of the second half and was unable to return. He's set to have an MRI to determine to injury's severity Monday.

Garoppolo, who revealed that he initially felt his calf tightening in the team's first drive (he went 6-for-6 for 70 yards and a TD in that series), said that he didn't believe he was dealing with an Achilles tear, but did admit the damage could cost him some time on the sidelines.

"It feels like just the calf right now," Garoppolo said postgame. "I'm hopeful it will just be a couple of weeks or something like that. It's just tough. I've been in this situation too many times and it's getting real old."

These statements certainly weren't hyperbole for Garoppolo. Since joining the Niners in 2017, Garoppolo's been an injured-reserve regular, twice serving substantial time on the shelf with a torn ACL in 2018, and a high ankle sprain last season.

Things are understandably "getting old" for Garoppolo. And it's his increasingly long rap sheet of physical limitations that drove his team to go young in this year's draft and trade up to take Trey Lance.

Lance's time may come sooner rather than later given Jimmy G's current health.

The North Dakota State product certainly possesses the tools to be a playmaking machine that could give opposing defenses fits. He's a speed merchant at the QB spot, but teams giving too much attention to the lethality of his legs could also get burned by his rocket of a right arm.

These were the abilities the Niners brooded over when scouting him. But as is the case with all young QBs, Lance will experience growing pains as he morphs into the starting centerpiece San Francisco hopes he can be.

Just when that will be though, remains to be seen. Skip Bayless believes it's coming – fast.

"I'm all about Trey Lance," Bayless said on Monday's episode of "Undisputed."

"I'm just eye-testing saying ‘I’ll take that guy.' 6-4, 225 pounds and he can flat out move. He can shimmy-shake you, he can run over you, he can run around you. He's got extreme mobility and he's got a bazooka arm. He's got high football IQ, he has extreme work ethic. If you give that to Kyle Shanahan, the run game becomes indefensible."

Lance rushed seven times for 41 yards in the affair as well.

Shannon Sharpe agreed with Bayless' assessment, adding that he believed Lance would become the best QB of his draft class.

"It's kind of like Lamar," Shannon said.

"Lamar Jackson is the head of the [Ravens'] running game. I'm not saying [Lance] is going to be Lamar Jackson, but he has an element you really can't account for. I'm going to trust Kyle Shanahan, and his ability to call plays and put his quarterback in the best possible situation. He'll do a lot more diagramed quarterback runs because he has a quarterback that has the athleticism to make those kind of plays. I saw what he did with some lesser-tier quarterbacks, and got them to produce 300-yard passing games. And they're not nearly as talented as Trey Lance."

Sharpe added that Lance should be the starter both now and for the foreseeable future.

"There is no turning back. You gave up those draft picks. Unless Trey Lance gets injured, you see what you have with him."

