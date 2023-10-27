National Football League Trevor Lawrence refers to Steelers' Terrible Towels as 'little yellow towels' Updated Oct. 27, 2023 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) have a road bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) in Week 8, which will mark the former No. 1 overall pick's first trip to Acrisure Stadium.

"I'm excited," Lawrence said at his Thursday media availability. "It's definitely one to check off the list, playing in cool stadiums, history places, and obviously Pittsburgh — [the] whole organization has an aura around it that's really cool. You always know what kind of team Pittsburgh is going to have each year — physical, great defense, and their offense is playing really well."

Then, a reporter asked if he was familiar with the Steelers' signature Terrible Towels, and Lawrence's innocuous response referencing them as "the little yellow towels" quickly sent Steeler Nation into a frenzy.

The Terrible Towel, an iconic symbol for Steelers fans, is said to have helped "provide the magic touch" for Pittsburgh's Super Bowl X win over Dallas in 1976. Since then, it has become a staple in the homes of Steelers fans all across the country and has solidified itself as one of the most long-standing football traditions.

Willie Colon, who played the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers, joined Craig Carton on Friday's edition of "The Carton Show" to share his disapproval of Lawrence's remark.

"The Terrible Towel was started by the great Myron Cope … in 1975 when the Pittsburgh Steelers were playing the Baltimore Colts," Colon explained. "They (the Steelers) needed more fan involvement, so that's when the Terrible Towel started. You can't say that on national television.

"When he (Lawrence) comes out of that tunnel, it's gonna look like a sea of yellow towels. … This is a religion. This isn't just ‘a little towel.’"

Lawrence and the Jaguars, which are currently in first place in the AFC South, go into Pittsburgh as one of the league's hottest teams after winning their past four games.

The 24-year-old QB has totaled 1,643 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 92.8 passer rating, while completing 67.4% of his passes this season. He has also rushed for 206 yards.

On the other side, Pittsburgh has won its past two games, including a thrilling home victory over Baltimore in Week 5.

