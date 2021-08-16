National Football League Context crucial when evaluating Jones, Fields, other rookie QBs, Colin Cowherd says 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The star-studded class of rookie first-round quarterbacks took the field for preseason NFL action over the past week.

New England Patriots fans were treated to their first glimpse of Mac Jones on Thursday, while Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Justin Fields (Chicago Bears), Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) all made their respective debuts on Saturday.

Of the five first-round quarterbacks, three were part of a win in the first slate of preseason games. But while winning is great, the final result isn't necessarily what preseason is all about, especially since neither QB played an entire game, win or lose.

Preseason is largely for evaluating individual performances and seeing how, in this case, a crop of rookie QBs fared in their first tastes of in-game action.

Out of the five, Mac Jones performed the best according to Pro Football Focus' metrics, which gave the Pats QB a grade of 82.0.

However, Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" said an important component needs to be considered when evaluating young talent: context.

"Haven't we learned ⁠— with very, very few exceptions ⁠— it depends on where you land?" Cowherd asked. "… Do you think Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson would be this successful had they ended up in Jacksonville or Houston?

"… Context. What are all these players dealing with?"

With that in mind, here is how each QB fared in his respective debut, what their coaching situation looks like, how many non-QB Pro Bowl players they have on offense to help them along, and Cowherd's thoughts on the QBs under discussion.

MAC JONES

Debut stats: 13-for-19 for 87 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 78.2 QBR in 22-13 win vs. Washington Football Team

Coach: Bill Belichick (244-92 regular-season record as Patriots head coach, six-time Super Bowl champion)

Pro Bowl help: One player (OT Trent Brown, 2019 selection)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Mac Jones, to me, has no playmaking ability and has the lowest ceiling. But … am I gonna be surprised if Mac Jones wins 10 games? Defense, special teams. … No, I would not be surprised if Mac Jones wins 10 games. … I mean, good God, they won 11 games with Matt Cassel one year."

JUSTIN FIELDS

Debut stats: 14-for-20 for 142 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 33 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 106.7 QBR in 20-13 win vs. Miami Dolphins

Coach: Matt Nagy (28-20 regular-season record as Bears head coach)

Pro Bowl help: Four players (WR Allen Robinson, 2015 selection; OG Cody Whitehair, 2018 selection; TE Jimmy Graham, 5x selection; OT Jason Peters, 9x selection)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I like Justin Fields, but does everyone understand what's going on in Chicago? He's got one elite wide receiver – Allen Robinson. What if [Robinson] twists an ankle? What's [Fields] got to work with? He's got one running back I like – David Montgomery. He's hurt now. … I have the Bears at 7-10 but I think Justin Fields is going to be terrific."

TREY LANCE

Debut stats: 5-for-14 for 128 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 93.8 QBR in 19-16 loss vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Coach: Kyle Shanahan (29-35 regular-season record as 49ers head coach, 2019 NFC champion)

Pro Bowl help: Four players (TE George Kittle, 2x selection; FB Kyle Juszczyk, 5x selection; C Alex Mack, 6x selection; OT Trent Williams 8x selection)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Woo, talent. But very uneven and sloppy. Why? Hasn't played much in two years."

TREVOR LAWRENCE

Debut stats: 6-for-9 for 71 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 90.5 QBR in 23-13 loss vs. Cleveland Browns

Coach: Urban Meyer (rookie NFL head coach)

Pro Bowl help: One player (WR D.J. Chark, 2019 selection)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Not surrounded by much, but boy, he can make all the throws. He's big. That ball just snaps out. Oh, that's what we saw [at Clemson]."

ZACH WILSON

Debut stats: 6-for-9 for 63 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 86.8 QBR in 12-7 win vs. New York Giants

Coach: Robert Salah (rookie NFL head coach)

Pro Bowl help: Zero players

Cowherd's thoughts: "Zach Wilson, who I've been critical of: We all told you he had a good arm. Moves well. Little bit of an Aaron Rodgers comp. We saw some of that."

Check out the video below for Cowherd's full breakdown:

Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Mac Jones being the highest rated rookie QB of the preseason needs more context.

