National Football League Jason Kelce's retirement so far: Time with Travis, a flaming table jump and an NBA game Updated Mar. 5, 2024 10:30 p.m. ET

Jason Kelce is just one day into retirement, but he appears to already be making the most of it.

Jason and his brother Travis have been enjoying time together in the wake of Jason's emotional retirement speech after 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end who just won his third Super Bowl and is famously dating pop megastar Taylor Swift, attended Jason's retirement ceremony in person alongside his and Jason's parents, Ed and Donna, and Jason's wife Kylie.

In the hours after a tear-filled, 45-minute speech, Jason immediately put his newfound freedom to good use. First, he got a standing ovation from assembled Eagles staffers in honor of the seven-time Pro Bowl center who became one of the most beloved Philadelphia athletes of his era.

Travis, for his part, was seen in Philadelphia wearing a limited-edition Jason Kelce t-shirt and some friendship bracelets — a trademark part of Swift's attire.

As an outpouring of love and admiration for Jason came from Eagles fans and the sports world, the 36-year-old spent part of his first full day of retirement in true Jason Kelce form — jumping on a flaming table, Bills Mafia-style.

That low-tech celebration may have been a good move. Kylie Kelce told NBC Philadelphia that she finds the many tributes to her husband "overwhelming," albeit "in a very positive way."

"I have not been on social media very much over the last 24 hours for that exact reason," Kylie said. "Mostly because I don't want my mascara to run anymore, every time something happens, it sets me off. That's Philly. It's really that love."

Then, the Kelce brothers showed up in their hometown of Cleveland on Tuesday evening — for their own jersey giveaway.

The NBA's Cavaliers paid tribute to the NFL stars with a souvenir bobblehead depicting them in Cavs jerseys and holding basketballs.

The Kelces arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shortly after 7 p.m. and were escorted along with a large group of family and friends by a security detail to one of the arena's luxury suites for some pregaming.

Soon after, they took courtside seats next to the scorer's table and near Cleveland's bench.

During the first timeout in the opening quarter, the Cavs presented Jason with a framed No. 62 jersey.

Following a video tribute showing Jason's playing days at Cleveland Heights High School and in the NFL, Travis Kelce proudly held his brother's jersey above his head as the crowd roared for the Pro Bowl center, who was once again moved to tears.

In typical Jason Kelce form, he wore a sleeveless T-shirt and was enjoying a beer when play resumed.

Swift, who began dating Travis Kelce during this past season, has a good excuse for not being present for these festivities, as she is currently on the international leg of her "Eras Tour" in Singapore. Travis recently accompanied her to a series of concerts in Australia.

Beyond their football exploits, the Kelces have become well known for a podcast, "New Heights," the name being a nod to their hometown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

