National Football League
Top Moments From FOX NFL Veterans Day: Gronk's Stunt, Army-Navy Rivalry On Display
National Football League

Top Moments From FOX NFL Veterans Day: Gronk's Stunt, Army-Navy Rivalry On Display

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 9:28 p.m. ET

From inspiring stories to friendly competition between the academies, FOX NFL Sunday's Veterans Day show didn't disappoint. The broadcast headed to both Army (West Point, New York) and Navy (Annapolis, Maryland) for the first time ever.

Here are the top moments from this year's two-hour show:

Rob GronkowskiAnother Year, Another Gronk Stunt

The King of Veterans Day stunts took on a brand-new adventure at Army. Rob Gronkowski slid headfirst down a slide into the combat wave pool for the Survivor Gate 4 challenge, which all cadets must pass. Before Gronk completed the challenge, which was done in full combat boots and pants, Gronk pulled a brick from the bottom of the pool, with a message to the Cadets that said, "Combat uniform all next week." That meant the cadets would be able to opt out of their more formal dress uniform for the whole week, which they were unsurprisingly excited about. 

Army Black KnightsGronk Reveals Army's New CFB Uniforms

Just before Gronk slid headfirst into a pool in full combat gear, he went back to his roots and put the football pads back on, but this time it was an Army uniform. What was thought to be a mystery person dressed head-to-toe in the Army’s brand-new green uniform was revealed to be Gronk when he took off his helmet in front of the cadets.

FOX NFL SundayArmy’s Scoring Drive With NFL On FOX Analysts

While analysts like Julian Edelman, Gronk and Charles Woodson have had their fair share of football snaps, it was time to give Army the field. Setting up for a quick drive, Edelman, Gronk and Woodson joined a group of Cadets for a touchdown that resulted in a Gronk spike.

FOX NFL SundayArmy, Navy Go Head-To-Head

As if the rivalry on the football field wasn’t enough, the cadets and midshipmen brought the rivalry to Sunday’s show. One representative from each academy went head-to-head in a rope-climbing race from both on-site locations. In the end, Army earned the bragging rights in a tight race.

Army Black KnightsTaylor Flowers Shares Her Story

Ahead of Sunday's games, FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi highlighted cadet Taylor Flowers and her inspirational journey to West Point. After multiple rejections, Flowers finally got her chance on her third application and has since become an inspiring cadet sergeant in her third year at West Point.

How FOX Sports Salutes Inspired this Army Cadet to Persevere Through Adversity & Enroll at West Point

How FOX Sports Salutes Inspired this Army Cadet to Persevere Through Adversity & Enroll at West Point
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