National Football League Top 5 remaining NFL free agents: Justin Simmons, Jadeveon Clowney lead list Updated Mar. 19, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET

The initial waves of NFL free agency have hit the shore, with quarterback Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins heading to the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Calvin Ridley signing with the Tennessee Titans, among other high-profile moves.

That said, there are still plenty of reliable and/or high-caliber players available on the open market.

Here are the top five remaining NFL free agents.

1) S Justin Simmons

Despite being a cap casualty of the Denver Broncos, Simmons remains one of the best safeties in the NFL. A two-time Pro Bowler, Simmons led the NFL with six interceptions in 2022 and has recorded multiple picks in each of his eight NFL seasons, which were spent entirely in Denver.

Last season, Simmons, 30, totaled three interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and 70 combined tackles.

2) LB Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney, 31, is coming off a productive season with the Baltimore Ravens. He tied a career-high with 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 43 combined tackles. Injuries have traditionally limited Clowney throughout his career, but he's capable of being an explosive player off the edge, boasting four nine-plus sack seasons.

Clowney spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans (2014-18) before one-year stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Tennessee Titans (2020), followed by two seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2021-22) and then his 2023 campaign in Baltimore.

3) WR Mike Williams

Injuries have limited Williams in each of the past two seasons, as he most recently had his 2023 campaign end after three games due to a torn ACL. When healthy, though, Williams poses a big-bodied, deep threat at 6-foot-4 who has a pair of 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons under his belt (2019 and 2021).

Williams, who's still just 29, led the NFL with 20.4 yards per reception in 2019. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, who released him earlier in the month.

4) CB Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore, who turns 34 in September, has been durable of late, missing just one game over the past two seasons. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Gilmore is coming off a plausible season with the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he totaled two interceptions, 13 passes defended and 68 combined tackles.

He previously had one-year stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2022) and Carolina Panthers (2021), which followed a four-year stint with the New England Patriots (2017-20) and a five-year stint with the Buffalo Bills (2012-16).

5) WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd, 29, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom he has been a reliable source of offense. Last season, Boyd totaled 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns. Dating back to 2018, he has averaged 72.8 receptions for 862 yards and 4.7 touchdowns per season.

Boyd logged back-to-back 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

