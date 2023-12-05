National Football League
Tommy DeVito to remain the Giants' starting QB as Tyrod Taylor comes off IR
Updated Dec. 5, 2023 1:53 p.m. ET

Tommy DeVito is going remain the New York Giants starting quarterback even though veteran Tyrod Taylor is ready to come off injured reserve.

Coach Brian Daboll made the announcement Tuesday morning before the Giants (4-8) started practicing for Monday night's home game against the Green Bay Packers (6-6).

An undrafted rookie free agent, DeVito has started the past three games for the Giants and led them to consecutive wins over the Commanders and Patriots after losing his initial start to the Cowboys.

Daboll said DeVito has earned the right to continue starting and he said the 34-year-old Taylor handled the situation like a pro.

Taylor had taken over as the Giants starter in early October after Daniel Jones sustained a neck injury. The 13-year veteran sustained a rib injury against the Jets at the end of the month and went on injured reserve.

Jones returned for a game in Las Vegas and sustained an ACL injury in the first half, leaving DeVito to take over. The New Jersey product who played at Syracuse and Illinois has been at the helm since the Raiders game.

DeVito has completed 66 of 105 passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

