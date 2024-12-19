National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 16? Updated Dec. 20, 2024 10:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads to M&T Bank Stadium to call Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! Week 15 featured a pair of highly-anticipated cross-conference battles that caused some movement in the power rankings.

"After a wild Week 15, we have a shake-up in the power rankings with a new team at No. 1," Brady said.

Check out his latest Top 5 and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Power Rankings ahead of Week 16 | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering a massive Week 16!

Week 15 result: Defeated Chicago Bears, 30-12

Brady's thoughts: "Coming in at the fifth spot this week, the Minnesota Vikings. They won their seventh straight game on Monday night against the Bears. Kevin O'Connell, he's got this team playing great complementary football. They've got a tough matchup this week in Seattle. It's always a tough place to play in the Pacific Northwest."

Aaron Jones rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' win over the Bears on Monday night. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Week 15 result: Lost to Buffalo Bills, 48-42

Brady's thoughts: "Dropping down to the fourth spot this week, it's the Detroit Lions. They had a tough loss against the Bills. It was the highest-scoring game of the season. [Jared] Goff, [Amon-Ra] St. Brown, they had huge days and it showed. They're not going to fold under pressure against a great opponent.

"Hopefully, Aaron Glenn can get this depleted defense back on track against the Bears this week."

Dan Campbell's Lions squad lost four players to injury in their loss to the Bills as Jared Goff threw for 494 yards and five touchdowns. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Week 15 result: Defeated Detroit Lions, 48-42

Brady's thoughts: "Next up at No. 3 is the Buffalo Bills. What an offensive performance by Josh Allen and that Bills offense. They put up 48 points on Detroit. Josh, he's playing incredible as of late. He's got 10 touchdowns over his last two games.

"This offense, they're going to look to keep it rolling when they take on New England this coming weekend."

Josh Allen threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for two more in the Bills' win over the Lions as he became a stronger favorite to win MVP. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Week 15 result: Defeated Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-13

Brady's thoughts: "Coming in at No. 2 this week, it's the hottest team in the league — listen up, everybody — the Philadelphia Eagles. They won their 10th straight game on Sunday, taking care of the Steelers. We saw it. Jalen Hurts, why would they doubt this Eagles' passing game? We knew it was going to come to light. He targeted A.J. Brown early and often, as both Brown and DeVonta Smith went over 100 yards.

"Philly's got a tough divisional road match-up against the Commanders this week."

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing attack got back on track against the Steelers, throwing for 290 yards as both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith finished with over 100 receiving yards. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Week 15 result: Defeated Cleveland Browns, 21-7

Brady's thoughts: "Making their return to the top spot in my power rankings, it's the Kansas City Chiefs. [Steve Spagnuolo], you've got a dominant defense. I know you know this. You're forcing so many turnovers against the Browns last week.

"I know Patrick [Mahomes] suffered an ankle injury in the game, but that's a guy whose toughness is never in doubt. I'm sure he's gonna do everything he can to get back out there against the Texans on a short week.

"Those are my power rankings after Week 15. Let's see how they shake out after Week 16, and a great slate of games coming up."

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie had one of the team's four interceptions in their win over the Browns on Sunday, making a fourth-quarter pick of Jameis Winston in the end zone. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

