National Football League Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges After Eagles, Bills Losses Published Oct. 7, 2025 9:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady has said all season long that the No. 1 spot in his power rankings won't change until the defending Super Bowl champs go down.

Well, the Philadelphia Eagles finally lost in Week 5, which means we have a new team at the top in the GOAT's newest top 10. In fact, there were plenty of changes in Brady's power rankings this week as the Buffalo Bills, who were the only other undefeated team entering Week 5, also lost. The Kansas City Chiefs were on the wrong end of an upset as well.

"There are probably about 15 teams that deserve to be in the top 10," Brady said after a chaotic Week 5, causing him to put four new teams in his top 10. But who is No. 1? Here are Brady's full power rankings.

Tom Brady's Week 5 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady’s thoughts: "At No. 1 are the Detroit Lions. Yeah, they got out to a slow start this year in Week 1. But since then, they've been on fire. [Jared] Goff and that offense have looked amazing. They're going to be challenged, though, next week at Kansas City."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Eagles come in at No. 2, dropping from the top spot. I've always said if you wanna beat the best, then you've got to beat the best. Denver went to Philly and got it done. But I still see the Eagles as one of the top teams in the NFC."

"The Bucs go on the road and [beat] Seattle. Does anyone know how hard it is to play there? I see you, Baker [Mayfield], talking that s---. You go, man! When you play like that, you can always talk that s---."

Baker Mayfield threw for 379 yards in the Buccaneers' Week 5 win over the Seahawks as he's entered the MVP conversation. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

"Buffalo drops from No. 2 to No. 4 with their tough loss against the Pats. This was their first hiccup. So, we'll see how they rebound."

"Jacksonville jumps from outside the top 10 to No. 5 this week with a huge win over the Chiefs. That's back-to-back wins over the 49ers and Chiefs. Jacksonville, what more can you do than that?"

Mac Jones' resurgence continued in Week 5, improving to 3-0 as a starter this season. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Drake Maye won his first career primetime start on Sunday, helping the Patriots upset the Bills in Buffalo. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share