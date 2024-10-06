National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 5: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Published Oct. 6, 2024 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is choosing one standout star as his LFG Player of the Game .

In Week 5, that was awarded to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray after Murray authored a 13-point second-half comeback over the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers for a 24-23 win. Watch Brady's full conversation with Murray below:

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray | Week 5 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Brady was especially impressed with how Murray rallied his team following a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders last week, calling the 27-year-old a "great leader."

"This one flushes last week, obviously," Murray told Brady. "We got a next-week mindset to come in here against a divisional opponent and flush that game. To come in here and beat a great team in the 49ers, and it's a great way to bounce back. And I'm proud of the guys, man, we fought 60 minutes. Man, it was a hell of a win."

Murray went 7-for-7 passing on the Cardinals' fourth-quarter touchdown drive. Then after Arizona got the ball back off a fumble by the 49ers' Jordan Mason, the former No. 1 overall pick accounted for 41 total yards (21 passing and 20 rushing) to set up the eventual game-winning field goal.

Murray finished with 195 passing yards, one passing touchdown and an interception. He also had seven rushing attempts for 83 yards, including a 50-yard rushing touchdown on the game's opening drive.

That touchdown run amazed Brady in the announcer's booth, and it was the first thing Brady asked Murray about when presenting him with this week's LFG Player of the Game award. Murray explained that as soon as he saw that tight end Elijah Higgins had blocked a path for him, he pointed his finger forward and knew he was about to score even though he was still 45 yards away from the end zone.

"It was kind of spur of the moment," Murray explained. "Man, I want to say it was Nick [Bosa] who [was the defender] on the zone read. I pulled it, I knew if Elijah could get that block, I was out of there and I was going. So it was a good feeling to get out and open, get out in space and show some speed, a little bit."

Brady can relate to most elements of good quarterback play — except for game-breaking speed like what Murray possesses. So the GOAT was curious when Murray realized he had that ability.

"Since I was five years old, it's usually been like that," Murray said, smiling.

The inaugural LFG Player of the Game went to Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons in Week 1 , followed by star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in Week 2 , Baltimore Ravens veteran RB Derrick Henry in Week 3 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield in Week 4.

