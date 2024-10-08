National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 5, including Falcons' Kirk Cousins Updated Oct. 8, 2024 7:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that Week 5 is over, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game . Here's his latest 3 Stars of the Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 5: Kirk Cousins, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Surtain | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 5 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Week 5 stats: 42-for-58 passing (72.4% completion rate), 509 yards, 4 touchdowns, one interception, 114.8 passer rating in 36-30 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady's thoughts: "He set a Falcons record with over 500 yards passing. He threw four touchdowns on the night. There was a walk-off touchdown in overtime to complete the comeback. Kirk, man, you got that clutch gene in you right now. All season long, in all three of their wins, he's had game-winning drives. Unbelievable effort. … You've got Carolina in Carolina — who's only 1-4 — this week. We'll see if they can keep it going."

Kirk Cousins on leading the Falcons over Bucs 36-30 in OT, throwing for 509 yards and 4 TDs | The Herd

Week 5 stats: 26-for-42 passing (61.9% completion rate), 4 touchdowns, no interceptions, 119.9 passer rating, 12 rush attempts for 55 yards in 41-38 win over Cincinnati Bengals

Brady's thoughts: "That was an incredible game. Lamar was a human highlight reel. What an incredible overtime win over the Bengals. He's been unbelievable this season.

"This is one record I would have no chance to ever complete: he's the first player in history to have 300 pass yards, 50 rush yards and four touchdowns in multiple games. Truly incredible, a great team win by Baltimore. They overcame a 10-point deficit in the last six minutes of the game. That's three straight wins for the Ravens — they started 0-2. You know who they got this week? Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. I can't wait to watch that one."

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson improved to 9-2 all-time against the Bengals with Sunday's win.

Week 5 stats: 3 total tackles, 2 passes defensed, 2 interceptions, 100-yard interception return for touchdown in 34-18 win over Las Vegas Raiders

Brady's thoughts: "He's been on lockdown all year. He had two picks, he had a 100-yard pick-six last week against the Raiders. He locked down, this year, Garrett Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and Mike Evans .[Broncos coach] Sean Payton and [defensive coordinator] Vance Joseph, what a great job you guys have done this year. You've had a great defensive scheme and unit all year long and Patrick's been one of the top dogs.

"Yeah, Patrick, I was picked off by your dad twice, too. Not that I really wanted to bring that up, but I guess it's in the genes. Great job."

