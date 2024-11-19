National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 11, including Broncos' Bo Nix Published Nov. 19, 2024 7:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season had several memorable and exciting finishes with stars showing off across the league! Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes a promising rookie quarterback who has caught the GOAT's eye.

Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game .

Here's his latest 3 Stars of The Week:

Week 11 stats: 18 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 138 rushing yards on seven carries (19.7 yards per carry), three rushing touchdowns, eight receptions, 50 receiving yards in 35-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Brady's thoughts: "He had himself a day against the Browns on Sunday. He went off for 138 rush yards and three touchdowns. The Saints are a completely different offense with Taysom on the field. I love watching him play. He does so many things. He's so versatile. What an incredible player to have on your team who can do absolutely everything."

Week 11: 28-for-33 passing (84.9% completion percentage), 307 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, 145 passer rating in 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady's thoughts: "He was feeling it on Sunday. He led his team to a huge win against a really good Atlanta team. Bo had career highs in almost every category, including over 300 yards passing and four TDs. I've been so impressed with the job Sean Payton has done in Denver this year.

"That hard work continues to pay off for Bo as he has the Broncos in playoff position. Great job, Bo."

Week 11 stats: 6-for-6 on field goal attempts, including three field goals over 50 yards and a long of 57 yards in 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens

Brady's thoughts: "It only took 11 weeks, but for the first time all year, a kicker has earned a star of the week. What a day for Chris Boswell. He made six field goals in a win over the Ravens, including three from 50 yards. Boswell accounted for all 18 of the Steelers' points in a huge divisional matchup. As a QB, you love when a kicker can bail you out. So well done, Chris."

