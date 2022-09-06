National Football League Tom Brady using outside noise to motivate Buccaneers OL 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several new faces on their offensive line. In fact, three of the Bucs' starting offensive linemen from last year won't line up for them on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Guards Ali Marpet (retirement) and Alex Cappa (signed with the Cincinnati Bengals) are no longer in the building, while center Ryan Jensen is on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The Buccaneers also lost guard Aaron Stinnie to a season-ending knee injury.

There has been subsequent fear about how this unit will hold up for quarterback Tom Brady. In the first episode of the second season of "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" on SiriusXM, the all-world quarterback explained how he wants the O-Line to use the public doubt as fuel.

"I've showed it to them and used it as motivation," Brady said. "Every time someone says they suck, and they can't do anything, I've tried to show it to them and say, 'this is what they're all saying about you. What do you guys think? What are you going to do about it?' And make sure they know what everyone's saying. I think that's important."

Tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs remain, though, the latter dealt with a series of injuries throughout training camp and the preseason.

Outside of re-signing Jensen and Stinnie, the Buccaneers added a handful of interior linemen this offseason. They acquired Shaq Mason from the New England Patriots and selected Luke Goedeke out of Central Michigan with the No. 57 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay also signed wide receivers Russell Gage and Julio Jones and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

While stating that the changes up front will be a "challenge," Brady expressed optimism about the team's new-look offensive line.

"So we got Shaq Mason – I love him to death," Brady said. "I've played with him a long time. I know what he's all about.

"Robert Hainsey from Notre Dame earned the respect of his teammates with his work ethic and him showing up every day last year even though he wasn't playing, to be prepared, and he's gonna step in and try to do a great job. And we got a left guard that's battling every day. Luke [Goedeke] has done a great job for us in training camp."

Brady, 45, is entering his 23rd NFL season and third with the Buccaneers. He finished the 2021 campaign with 5,316 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 102.1 quarterback rating, completing 67.5% of his throws.

