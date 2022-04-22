National Football League Tom Brady reportedly restructures contract, saving Bucs $9M 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buccaneers likely aren't done putting the final puzzle pieces together for another run at a potential title. They got a helping hand Friday from their all-world quarterback.

Tom Brady agreed to a contract restructure that will save the Bucs $9 million in cap space, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Tampa Bay had just $4.4 million of space, most of which will be used to sign their upcoming draft picks. The club will need more to bring back tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has yet to confirm whether he's playing in 2022. Given the loss of fellow tight end O.J. Howard, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, the Bucs have a few spots that still must be addressed this offseason.

That's not to say Tampa Bay's roster isn't strong. It might have even been upgraded. The Bucs were active in free agency, re-signing several starters (WR Chris Godwin, CB Carlton Davis, C Ryan Jensen, RB Leonard Fournette) and acquiring new ones (WR Russell Gage, G Shaq Mason, DB Logan Ryan).

Their biggest move, of course, was luring Brady out of a brief retirement. The 44-year-old is coming off another elite season, finishing second in MVP voting while earning a record 15th Pro Bowl selection. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent next year.

But first, Brady will again try to win an eighth Super Bowl. His contract helps his cause.

