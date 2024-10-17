National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 7? Updated Oct. 17, 2024 9:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season is upon us, but before things kick off in a slate highlighted by Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl rematch, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to reveal his current power rankings.

Check out Brady's latest Top 5 list and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 6 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering Week 7!

Week 6 result: Defeated Washington Commanders 30-22

Brady's thoughts: "After taking care of Jayden Daniels and the Commanders at home, Baltimore has won four straight games. Good luck finding an offensive category that the Ravens don't rank first in. Total yards, rush yards, red zone [efficiency] — you name it, they are at the top. Derrick Henry, he continues to look unstoppable. He leads the league in rushing and touchdowns.

"Let's see if Lamar [Jackson's] Ravens can stay hot this week as they take on my former team in Tampa on Monday night."

Lamar Jackson has scored 12 total touchdowns this season, helping the Ravens lead the league in yards and rank fourth in scoring. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Week 6 result: Defeated New England Patriots 41-21

Brady's thoughts: "Even without star receiver Nico Collins, C.J. Stroud and the Texans put up 41 points in Foxborough on Sunday. That's tough to do. That defense, led by Will Anderson Jr., gave Drake Maye fits! They sacked him four times. They forced four turnovers. They've proven they're a force to be reckoned with offensively and defensively.

"C.J. and his team head to Lambeau for the first time in his career against Jordan Love's Packers. I can't wait to see those young QBs duel it out."

Texans QB C.J. Stroud threw for three more touchdowns in Week 6, giving him 10 touchdown passes this season. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Week 6 result: Defeated Dallas Cowboys 47-9

Brady's thoughts: "What a performance Dan Campbell's Lions put up Sunday in Dallas. I was there watching, they put on quite a show. They put up 40 points in back-to-back games. That's the first time [they've done that] since 1962. That offense is firing on all cylinders. Jared Goff's playing at a high level. [Jahmyr] Gibbs, [David] Montgomery, they're unstoppable in the backfield.

"They've got a huge divisional showdown against Minnesota this week."

The Detroit Lions had many reasons to celebrate in their Week 6 win over the Cowboys, scoring five touchdowns and forcing five turnovers. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Week 6 result: Bye

Brady's thoughts: "After a well-deserved bye, I can't wait to see what Brian Flores has cooked up for Jared Goff and that high-flying Lions offense. Sam Darnold, what a story he's been all season long. He knows how to keep looking for Justin Jefferson week in and week out. I would be, too.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the Vikings stack up against, yep, you know who, we talked about it [the Lions]. Lions-Minnesota. What a game to watch in Week 7."

Justin Jefferson (left) and Sam Darnold have connected for four touchdowns through their first five games. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Week 5 result: Bye

Brady's thoughts: "Coming off a bye week, you better believe [it's] the Chiefs. They remain my No. 1 ranked team. They're still undefeated. They've still got [Patrick] Mahomes. They've still got [Travis] Kelce. Yeah, they got off to a slow start. But it doesn't matter. They're still undefeated. Andy Reid is an incredible 21-4 coming off a bye.

"I know he's gonna have a lot of new plays cooked up for this offense. I can't wait to call their Super Bowl rematch against the Niners."

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has only thrown six touchdowns to six interceptions this season, but Kansas City is still 5-0. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

