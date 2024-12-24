National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 17? Updated Dec. 24, 2024 3:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads to U.S. Bank Stadium to call Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! Week 16 featured a few high-profile games in the AFC and a major matchup in the NFC East that helped shake up his latest top five.

Week 16 result: Lost to Washington Commanders, 36-33

Brady's thoughts: "We have a shake-up in the power rankings. Dropping to the fifth spot, it's the Philadelphia Eagles. Their 10-game winning streak came to an end against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. They lost Jalen Hurts to a concussion in the first quarter. That was tough to see. But I know he'll be back soon.

"It was their No. 1-ranked defense that had a tough day. They gave up 36 points, but I expect them to get back on track when they host a tough Dallas team this week."

Saquon Barkley had a big game in the Eagles' loss to the Commanders, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Week 16 result: Defeated New England Patriots, 24-21

Brady's thoughts: "The fourth spot in my power rankings goes to Josh Allen and the Bills. It wasn't their cleanest game of the season, but they still got the dub over the Patriots. James Cook, he had himself a day with 100 yards on the ground. The defense, they came up clutch with three takeaways.

"They're gonna look to get their passing game back on track when they host the Jets this week."

Bills CB Taron Johnson came up with a scoop-and-score touchdown that proved to be the game-winning score in their win over the Patriots. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Week 16 result: Defeated Seattle Seahawks, 27-24

Brady's thoughts: "Moving up to the third spot after an impressive win at Seattle is the Minnesota Vikings. Kevin [O'Connell's] squad has now won eight games in a row. That's the longest active streak in the league. Sam Darnold found Justin Jefferson early and often on Sunday. And this defense, man, they always seem to come up with these timely turnovers every week.

"They've got a huge matchup this week when Jordan Love and the Packers come to town. I can't wait for this one."

Justin Jefferson had 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, in the Vikings' win over the Seahawks. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Week 16 result: Defeated Chicago Bears, 34-17

Brady's thoughts: "The second spot in this week's power rankings belongs to Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions. They've won a franchise record 13 games this year and I know they're not finished.

"Ben Johnson was in his bag of tricks once again with their ‘stumble bum' trick play where Jared Goff intentionally fell down. I've never seen that! You never know what this offense is gonna come up with each and every single week.

"They're gonna look to [clinch] the No. 1 seed when they take on the 49ers in prime time this week."

Sam LaPorta was on the receiving end of the Lions' "stumble bum" play that went for a touchdown in their win over the Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Week 16 result: Defeated Houston Texans, 27-19

Brady's thoughts: "The top spot in my power rankings — again — goes to the Kansas City Chiefs. It seems like every week they have different guys step up on offense, on defense. This week [it was] rookie Xavier Worthy, [Travis] Kelce and [DeAndre] Hopkins. They just got Marquise ["Hollywood'] Brown back. Watch out NFL.

"Let's see if they can keep it rolling against a really tough Steelers defense on Christmas Day.

"That wraps up Week 16's power rankings. Let's see what happens after this incredible week of games coming up in Week 17."

Xavier Worthy arguably had the best game of his career in the Chiefs' win over the Texans, recording seven receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

