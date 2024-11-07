National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 10? Updated Nov. 7, 2024 10:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads back to Tampa Bay for a massive NFC battle between the Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! A surprising team enters Brady's list for the first time, while one NFC squad separates itself from the pack after a huge Week 9 win.

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering a massive Week 10!

Week 9 result: Defeated New York Giants 27-22

Brady's thoughts: "Coming in at No. 5 this week and making their debut in my power rankings, the Washington Commanders. Led by rookie QB Jayden Daniels — he doesn't look like a rookie to me — Washington's won three straight and seven of their last eight. That's insane.

"Hats off to Coach [Dan] Quinn. You've done an incredible job this year as head coach. The team, they've had more wins this year than they did last year, and that's their best start in almost 30 years. They'll try to stay undefeated at home this season when the Steelers make the trip to D.C. this week."

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels have formed a potent duo for the Commanders in Daniels' first NFL season. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Week 9 result: Defeated Denver Broncos 41-10

Brady's thoughts: "Hard to believe they're No. 4 and not higher. There's some other good teams up there. They had a tough loss to the Browns, but they bounced back and got a huge win over Denver. Lamar was ridiculous, a perfect QB rating against a top-three defense.

"Derrick Henry — again unstoppable. He's already over 1,000 yards halfway through the season. The Ravens also have the league's No. 1 ranked run defense. Man, that's just a tough football team. But they've got a huge test on Thursday against [Joe] Burrow and the Bengals."

The combination of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore's backfield is everything Ravens fans had hoped for when Henry arrived in the offseason. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Week 9 result: Defeated Miami Dolphins 30-27

Brady's thoughts: "They pulled out a wild win against the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. Tyler Bass hit a 61-yarder for the win. It wasn't the Bills' cleanest game of the year, but Josh Allen came up clutch with three touchdowns in the second half. That's four straight for Buffalo. But don't overlook the Colts this week with the Chiefs looming in Week 11."

Josh Allen led the Bills to a comeback victory over the Dolphins to keep Buffalo in the driver's seat in the AFC East. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Week 9 result: Defeated Green Bay Packers 24-14

Brady's thoughts: "There were plenty of doubters as they played their first outdoor game of the year. But that rainstorm at Lambeau, it didn't slow them down. Jared Goff is in the zone. He's completing an NFL record 83% of his passes the last six weeks. David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs — they killed it on the ground with 138 combined rush yards. And I've got to show a lot of love to Aaron Glenn. That Lions D is allowing 19 points per game since losing Aidan Hutchinson.

"Detroit looks to win its seventh straight game this week against C.J. Stroud and the Texans in Houston. That's a great matchup."

A rainy day in Green Bay was no match for Jared Goff and the juggernaut Lions on Sunday. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Week 9 result: Defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 (OT)

Brady's thoughts: "If you're undefeated, you better believe you're going to stay at the top of my power rankings. At No. 1, the Kansas City Chiefs. They continue to find ways to win close games. They've got that championship DNA. Patrick Mahomes had three touchdowns, didn't turn the ball over, and they had a new addition. DeAndre Hopkins is already looking like a great fit in this offense. He had two touchdowns.

"Looking all the way back to last year, that's 14 straight wins for the Chiefs. Sean Payton, you've got a challenge against them this Sunday when it's Broncos-Chiefs. Let's see if the Chiefs can stay undefeated.

Patrick Mahomes and the still-undefeated Chiefs continue to loom large over the rest of the NFL. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"There's a great set of games coming up this weekend. Let's see who tops the power rankings next week."

