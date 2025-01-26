National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for NFC Championship: Eagles' Saquon Barkley Published Jan. 26, 2025 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is awarding his LFG Player of the Game to that one player he sees on the field who makes him say …

"LET'S F***ING GO!!!"

In the NFC Championship Game, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley took home the award after another dominating performance in his team's 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles star running back rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries (7.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in the victory.

It didn't take long for Barkley to establish himself in Sunday's game, either. After the Commanders took an early 3-0 lead, Barkley found the end zone on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage. He ran toward the sideline on a carry, spinning out of tackles before having broad daylight ahead to reach the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown to give his team a 7-3 lead.

Brady asked Barkley about the importance of that touchdown, but he struggled to come up with the right words to say as he was in awe of clinching his first ticket to the Super Bowl.

"We wanted to set the tone, send a message to everyone watching and to the game, "Barkley said. "Man, I'm going to the Super Bowl. I don't really know what to say. I'm so excited. I'm happy for this team. It was a team effort. Our goal is not just getting there, it's winning it. So, one more."

Barkley added his second score of the game on the Eagles' ensuing drive, rushing for a four-yard score after a fumble gave them a short field. His third touchdown was another four-yarder, running into the end zone to give Philadelphia a 48-23 lead in the fourth quarter.

In between those two touchdowns, Barkley was seen on the sideline massaging his calf to try and stay fresh. He remained in the game and impacted in more ways than one. On the Eagles' second drive of the second half, Barkley was the lead blocker for Jalen Hurts on the quarterback's nine-yard touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 34-15 lead.

Brady was a fan of that play on the broadcast and lit up when he discussed it with Barkley afterward.

"Whatever it takes. That's the mindset," Barkley said of his block. "You can only be great with the greatness of others. That's the mindset. That's what we've been doing all year. Just got to sell out. It's a championship game. Made a big block there and Jalen made a great read and got into the end zone."

Barkley's performance in the NFC title game was just another outstanding chapter of what's been a great year for him in Philadelphia. He rushed for over 2,000 yards in the regular season and was within striking distance of the record for the most in a single season before the team opted not to play him in the regular season finale. His performance caused him to earn some MVP buzz, being named a finalist for the award earlier in the week.

But for Barkley, reaching the Super Bowl is his top achievement this season. He knows the Eagles have another game to win, though.

"I expected this. This is why I came here," Barkley said. "This is why I wanted to be in Philly. This is why me and my family made the decision to come here. We felt like we could grow my family name, my legacy and come out here and compete for championships. Here we are."

