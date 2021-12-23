National Football League Brady, Allen highlight Broussard's 'Under Duress' list for Week 16 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Being the face of a franchise comes with great expectations, and for the second week in a row, Josh Allen finds himself under the microscope on Chris Broussard's weekly "Under Duress" list.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the pressure is on for six quarterbacks to not only get their teams closer to the postseason but set them up for success once they arrive.

Broussard laid out his list heading into Week 16 on Thursday's "First Things First."

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

The outlook: From afar, the Buccaneers might be in an envious spot, sitting at 10-4 and just one game back of the Packers for the best record in the NFC. But with Chris Godwin lost for the year with a torn ACL, and both Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans battling hamstring injuries, the Buccaneers are walking wounded rather than fully-loaded, as they aim to defend their Super Bowl title.

Broussard's thoughts: "He's the GOAT, I know there's no pressure on him. However, he did get shut out for the first time in 15 years against the New Orleans Saints. And his team, with all of the injuries and the bad loss, they need their leader to galvanize them. So he needs to come out and have a big game against Carolina, and get that fourth MVP that would put him second all-time to Peyton Manning."

4. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The outlook: Both of these AFC North squads entered the season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but with three games left on the schedule, they both find themselves on the outside looking in. The AFC North is still up for grabs, with the Ravens (8-6) tied with the Bengals for the best record in the division and the Browns just one game behind.

Broussard's thoughts: "They're both together because we're not quite sure if they're going to play. Lamar was on it last week and didn't play. Baker, we think is going to get off of the COVID list. If they both are back then obviously they are under duress because they both need wins. They both are fighting for their playoff lives, both teams were viewed as Super Bowl contenders and both of these players are having very down years. So they both need to come out and have big games this week if they play."

3. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

The outlook: The Titans have lost three of their last four games, bitten by the injury bug with wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown missing time, as well as All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. They still hold the lead in the AFC South, but the Colts are just one game behind in the standings.

Broussard's thoughts: "He had a great year last year, a very good year the year before, made the Pro Bowl, and now this year, he has 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. That's his most in like eight years. We know they've got injuries … but they need Tannehill to step up. This team, we think they'll make the playoffs, but it's not guaranteed."

2. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The outlook: The Cardinals started the season 7-0 but have faltered in their last seven games, going just 3-4. They now find themselves tied atop the NFC West with the suddenly hot Rams, and are going to be without star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins for the rest of the regular season and potentially the postseason due to a torn MCL.

Broussard's thoughts: "Like Lamar Jackson, named to the Pro Bowl [on Wednesday], I don't think he should have been. And Kyler Murray has not been very good since he has come back. Since he returned from injury three weeks ago, they have lost two games and he's got three touchdowns and three interceptions in those games. This team … got pummeled –– they didn't get edged, they got pummeled –– by the Detroit Lions 30-12."

1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The outlook: A year after going 13-3, winning the AFC East and advancing to the AFC Championship Game, the Bills are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether in 2021. They are clinging to the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff standings and sit just one game ahead of the four teams directly behind them in the standings.

Broussard's thoughts: "I've got him on here because he is facing New England, which beat them a couple of weeks ago, and he only completed 50% of his passes. His Buffalo Bills are on the verge of missing the playoffs. That can't happen when you're supposed to reach the Super Bowl. They're 1-5 against teams with winning records. Josh, lead your team. Show the world that you can beat good teams."

