Tom Brady crowned No. 1 in NFL Top 100, topping Donald, Rodgers

1 hour ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was crowned the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 – again.

It's the fourth time since 2011 that Brady, who just made his 2022 preseason debut Saturday following a recent 11-day absence from training camp, has received the honor from his peers.

Brady beat out three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and last year's rushing champion Jonathan Taylor for the top honor. Placing 6-10: linebacker T.J. Watt, wide receiver Davante Adams, QB Patrick Mahomes, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Travis Kelce.

In the 12-year history of the countdown, Brady is the only player to be voted No. 1 multiple times (2011, 2017-18 and 2022) or in consecutive seasons.

The 45-year-old Brady is entering his 23rd season as the NFL’s oldest active player. He finished 2021 with a career-high 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns and a 102.1 quarterback rating, while completing 67.5% of his throws. He was the runner-up to Rodgers for MVP.

Here's a look at how the sports world reacted to Brady's ranking. 

