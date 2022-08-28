National Football League Tom Brady cites 'unique challenges' for Buccaneers absence 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady made his 2022 preseason debut Saturday following a recent 11-day absence from training camp.

After playing one series for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the all-world quarterback was reserved as to why he was away from the team for about two weeks.

"It's all personal, you know," Brady said. "Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you got to try to figure out life the best you can, and it's a continuous process."

Brady completed six of eight passes for 44 yards, including a 20-yard completion to new teammate Julio Jones in the Bucs' 27-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Brady's lone drive marked the least he's played in the preseason during his 23-year NFL career, aside from 2008 when he was nursing injury.

While Brady was away, a report surfaced that he was interested in playing for the Raiders prior to signing with the Bucs, only to have then-Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden nix a potential deal. His 2020 free agency is a topic Brady himself has pulled back the curtain on in the past.

This time, he was adamant that Tampa Bay was the only place for him.

"I read all these stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could've gone, and I'm like, ‘I only was gonna go to one place,' which was here," Brady said. "I think this whole organization knows that. All the conversations that we've had over a period of time, I chose the right place for me. Very proud of the effort that everyone's put in to make the relationship work.

"Joel's [Glazer] been amazing. Jason's [Licht] a great friend of mine. Bruce [Arians], Todd [Bowles], all the coaches. It's been an amazing relationship, and I'm very grateful to everybody for allowing me to come down here and experience this part of my football life, which I look back and would probably been incomplete had I not had it. I'm happy I've had it."

The experience includes Brady's seventh Super Bowl triumph. The quest for an eighth resumes Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

