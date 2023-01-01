National Football League Tom Brady, Bucs clinch NFC South with comeback win over Panthers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes to Mike Evans, the last two rallying the Bucs from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Panthers and clinch the NFC South division title with a 30-24 win at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady, throwing for 432 yards, led the team back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit for the third time in less than a month, having done so in wins against the Saints and Cardinals. Down 21-10 early in the fourth, he connected twice in the fourth quarter with Evans, who had three touchdown catches after getting none since Week 4.

The Panthers (6-10) could have set themselves up to clinch the division title with a win next week, but instead they're eliminated from the playoffs. They had a shot at a tying field goal with 2:32 left, but Anthony Nelson sacked Sam Darnold and forced a fumble that Vita Vea recovered at the 6-yard line, setting up Brady's 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper to put the game away.

The Bucs (8-8) have won back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history, avoiding the chance of Brady missing the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed, so in theory they could rest starters in next week's regular-season finale at Atlanta.

Brady's 432 passing yards match his best in three seasons in Tampa, and Evans' 207 yards are his most since 209 his rookie year in 2014.

Carolina, down two scores late, got a 49-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro to pull within six points with 59 seconds left, but their onsides kick attempt was recovered by the Bucs' Cade Otton.

Just as Carolina got some separation with Darnold's third touchdown pass giving them a 21-10 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Bucs answered with another long touchdown pass from Brady to Evans, this for 57 yards. A failed two-point conversion left them down 21-16 with 13:49 to play.

Evans hadn't found the end zone since Week 4, but did so three times Sunday, on the two longest plays of Pampa Bay's season, scoring from 63 and 57 yards out. His 30-yard touchdown with 6:47 left put the Bucs up for the first time, and Brady's two-point conversion to Chris Godwin had the Bucs up three.

Carolina dominated the game early, taking a 14-0 lead by midway through the second quarter. Darnold went 4-for-4 for 60 yards on the opening drive, finishing with a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Tremble. The Bucs' first drive ended with a Godwin fumble, and another drive ended on a 53-yard missed field goal by Ryan Succop. Carolina extended its lead on Darnold's second touchdown, this to receiver DJ Moore, for a 14-0 lead.

The Bucs woke up in the final three minutes of the half, with Brady hitting Evans for a 63-yard touchdown. Darnold couldn't field a snap and the Bucs recovered the loose ball, setting up a short field goal to cut the lead to 14-10 at the half.

Tampa Bay had a chance to take the lead in the third quarter, going all the way from its 2-yard line after a Sean Murphy-Bunting interception. The Bucs drove 90 yards to the Carolina 8, but missed on two plays there, and even a short field-goal attempt by Succop was blocked by Carolina's Yetur Gross-Matos to keep the game at 14-10.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more