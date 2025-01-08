Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 18, including Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs
Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season had several memorable moments. Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week.
At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes a star running back who helped his team run away with a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game.
Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 18 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!
Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Week 18 stats: 23 carries, 139 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry, three rushing touchdowns, five receptions, 31 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown in 31-9 win vs. Minnesota Vikings
Brady's thoughts: "My first star of the week goes to Jahmyr Gibbs. He balled out with 170 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Jahmyr, he was the first Lion to lead the league in touchdowns since Barry Sanders. That's incredible. What a season for Gibbs and the Lions! They locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Way to go!"
RELATED: More from Tom Brady
Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
Week 18 stats: 10 receptions, 96 yards, one receiving touchdown in 19-17 win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Brady's thoughts: "Next up, it's Ja'Marr Chase, who capped off a ridiculous season. He had 10 catches for almost 100 yards and a [touchdown] on Saturday. Congrats to Ja'Marr, who won the receiving triple crown this year. That's right. He led the league and catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Incredible stuff."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
Week 18 stats: Nine receptions, 89 receiving yards, cracked 1,000 yards receiving for 11th straight season in 27-19 win vs. New Orleans Saints
Brady's thoughts: "My final star of the week goes to none other than Mike Evans. On the final play of the game on Sunday, Mike went for over 1,000 yards [on the season]. That's the 11th consecutive season he's done so. He tied Jerry Rice for an all-time record. What a season, what a career it's been for my guy!
"Mike, I'm looking forward to watching you in the playoffs. Great job."
