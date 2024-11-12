National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 10, including Ravens' Lamar Jackson Updated Nov. 12, 2024 9:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season had a few memorable and exciting finishes as several stars showed out! Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes a quarterback who's starting to become a mainstay on this list and a clutch hero for the defending Super Bowl champs. Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game .

Here's his latest 3 Stars of The Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 10: Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Leo Chenal | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

ADVERTISEMENT

[ More from Tom Brady ]

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 10 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Week 10 stats: 25-for-33 passing (75.8% completion percentage), 290 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, 141.4 passer rating, 33 rush yards in 35-34 win over Cincinnati Bengals

Brady's thoughts: "How do you stop this guy, and how do you stop this Ravens high-powered offense? This was the third time this year that Lamar's come in as one of my stars of the week. He has delivered yet another MVP-type of performance. He threw for a ton of yards — 290. He threw for four touchdowns. There were no picks.

"This guy had a thrilling Thursday night win over the Bengals. Lamar was on fire in the fourth quarter. He threw three TDs in the fourth quarter with a perfect passer rating.

"Let's see if Lamar and the Ravens' offense can keep rolling when they take on a very tough Steelers [defense] this week."

Week 10 stats: 11 receptions for 264 yards (24 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in 35-34 loss to Baltimore Ravens

Brady's stats: "He went off on Thursday night against the Ravens. I'm talking video game-like numbers. He had 264 yards on 11 catches. Nobody can stop this guy. Ja'Marr has been ballin' out this year. He's going for the receiving triple crown. I didn't even know that was a thing! But leading the league in catches, yards and receiving touchdowns, that would be it.

"Unfortunately, it was a tough loss, they lost a close one. But they're in L.A. this week against the Chargers. Let's see if they can get back on track."

Week 10 stats: Four total tackles, blocked game-winning field goal attempt in 16-14 win over Denver Broncos

"Last up, Leo Chenal. Why? The Chiefs' field goal block unit kept Kansas City's undefeated season alive. Incredible. With one second left in the game, I'm sure a lot of you guys have seen this, Chenal blocked Broncos kicker Will Lutz's 35-yard game-winning field goal attempt.

"What a clutch play by Leo, who Patrick Mahomes actually calls John Cena because of his strength. That's a nickname I never got. Anyway, congrats, Leo — or should I say John Cena? — on coming up clutch and preserving a perfect season.

"Those are my three stars of Week 10. Let's see what they can do next week."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share