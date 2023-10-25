National Football League
Titans reportedly tabbing QB Will Levis for Week 8 start vs. Falcons
Updated Oct. 25, 2023 10:19 a.m. ET

Another rookie is getting a chance to start at quarterback for an AFC South team.

Will Levis will get the nod at quarterback for the Titans in their Week 8 matchup against the Falcons, NFL Media reported Wednesday. Tennessee's decision to start Levis comes as starter Ryan Tannehill will likely miss his first game since suffering an ankle injury in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Ravens before their bye last week.

Levis will start over Malik Willis, who has been No. 2 on the Titans' depth chart all season. However, Titans coach Mike Vrabel had said that both Levis and Willis would see the field if Tannehill were to miss Sunday's game.

Levis, whom the Titans traded up to select in the second round of this year's draft, suffered a leg injury in the preseason and appeared in only one game, dampening his chances to start the year as the team's No. 2 quarterback. The Kentucky product completed 9 of 14 passes for 64 yards and an interception with four sacks in his lone preseason action. He will make his NFL debut Sunday.

Willis, whom the Titans took out of Liberty in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has struggled so far in his NFL career. He made three starts last season, completing 51% of his passes for 234 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 95 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Tennessee went 1-2 with Willis as its starter. 

Why Will Levis fell to the second round of the 2023 draft

In replacement duty in Week 6, Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards and rushed for 17 yards, but he was sacked four times in his 18 snaps.

The Titans look to reverse course on their season coming out of the bye. They're 2-4 and in last place in the AFC South, with Trevor Lawrence leading the Jaguars to the lead in the division while rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has helped the Texans get off to a 3-3 start. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson helped the Colts get to three wins, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in their victory over the Titans in Week 5.

Tennessee hopes that its rookie quarterback can provide a spark with Tannehill sidelined.

