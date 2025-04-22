National Football League
Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: We're keeping No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft
National Football League

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: We're keeping No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET

It's official: The Tennessee Titans are keeping the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Speaking at the Titans' pre-draft press conference Tuesday, general manager Mike Borgonzi made the team's intention with the No. 1 pick clear.

"We've come to a consensus, the entire organization, to stay at that pick. I guess you'll find out Thursday night who we pick," Borgonzi said.

While Borgonzi didn't say they were drafting him, the expectation is that the Titans are taking Miami Hurricanes quarterback and 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward at No. 1. Borgonzi's claim that Tennessee is keeping the No. 1 pick comes in the aftermath of speculation that the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and potentially others aspired to acquire the top draft pick to select Ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the quarterback front, Mason Rudolph — who made five starts for the Titans last season — left Tennessee to reunite with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Will Levis, who has started 21 games the past two seasons, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are the current quarterbacks on Tennessee's roster.

Elsewhere, the Titans have added offensive linemen Dan Moore (four-year, $82 million deal) and Kevin Zeitler (one-year, $9 million deal), linebackers Cody Barton (three-year, $21 million deal) and Dre'Mont Jones (one-year, $8.5 million deal) and safety Xavier Woods (two-year, $8 million deal), among other players.

Is Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty or Shedeur Sanders the draft's biggest game-changer?

Is Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty or Shedeur Sanders the draft's biggest game-changer?

Prior to becoming Tennessee's new general manager in January, Borgonzi was part of the Kansas City Chiefs' front office from 2009-24. Brian Callahan is entering his second season as head coach.

The Titans are coming off a 3-14 season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NFL Draft
National Football League
Tennessee Titans
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL mock draft 5.0: Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart going earlier than expected

2025 NFL mock draft 5.0: Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart going earlier than expected

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes