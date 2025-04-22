National Football League Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: We're keeping No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's official: The Tennessee Titans are keeping the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Speaking at the Titans' pre-draft press conference Tuesday, general manager Mike Borgonzi made the team's intention with the No. 1 pick clear.

"We've come to a consensus, the entire organization, to stay at that pick. I guess you'll find out Thursday night who we pick," Borgonzi said.

While Borgonzi didn't say they were drafting him, the expectation is that the Titans are taking Miami Hurricanes quarterback and 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward at No. 1. Borgonzi's claim that Tennessee is keeping the No. 1 pick comes in the aftermath of speculation that the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and potentially others aspired to acquire the top draft pick to select Ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the quarterback front, Mason Rudolph — who made five starts for the Titans last season — left Tennessee to reunite with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Will Levis, who has started 21 games the past two seasons, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are the current quarterbacks on Tennessee's roster.

Elsewhere, the Titans have added offensive linemen Dan Moore (four-year, $82 million deal) and Kevin Zeitler (one-year, $9 million deal), linebackers Cody Barton (three-year, $21 million deal) and Dre'Mont Jones (one-year, $8.5 million deal) and safety Xavier Woods (two-year, $8 million deal), among other players.

Is Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty or Shedeur Sanders the draft's biggest game-changer?

Prior to becoming Tennessee's new general manager in January, Borgonzi was part of the Kansas City Chiefs' front office from 2009-24. Brian Callahan is entering his second season as head coach.

The Titans are coming off a 3-14 season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NFL Draft National Football League Tennessee Titans

share