National Football League What's next for Tim Tebow after his time in Jacksonville comes to an end? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

It really didn’t take long at all, just like you knew it wouldn’t. Within minutes of Tim Tebow’s predictable release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first memes and posts started up, and the momentum kept on rolling from there.

Pretty soon there were cartoon jokes and celebrity jokes and religious jokes and WWE jokes and every kind of attempt to raise a chuckle. Some were funny, some were silly, and the never-ending list was interspersed with nonstop clips from last weekend, when Tebow tried to show that he could be a tight end in the National Football League and didn’t come anywhere near achieving that.

And so the quirky summer experiment ended much like we could have guessed it would, with Tebow cut by the Jaguars and Twitter having an absolute field day with it.

To many, Tebow is a punchline. Or an online punching bag. It’s not entirely fair, but that doesn’t stop the jabs from coming in.

On a Tuesday morning, a touch more than three weeks out from Week 1 of the NFL season, the freshly ditched guy from the foot of the depth chart on a team that went 1-15 last year generated more conversation than Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson combined, a fact which would have surprised no one.

Such is the curious case of Tebow, a player, like so many others before him, who tried and failed to stick around in the NFL but also a crossover personality with a level of fame that matches up with some of the best to ever play the game.

Now that it’s over … wait, hang on, it’s over, right? Right, Tim? At the very least, clearly, this is the end of Tebow’s time in the NFL sphere. The footage of his blocking attempts won’t suddenly disappear, and no, that tight end thing isn’t going to fly. At 34, he isn't going to resurface as a running back or, welp, a throwback quarterback.

If this were anyone else, it would be categorically assumed that this is the end of their athletic career entirely, though social media won’t have it, with Photoshopped images and suggestions that Tebow will try basketball or rugby or even go for a spot on the United States curling team forming part of the internet giggle-fest.

He’s already called it a day in baseball after four seasons with the New York Mets organization, an odd little segue that is somewhat hard to categorize. It felt like a pure marketing ploy by the Mets, except Tebow kept moving up through the minor-league system and ended up with a passable batting average of .222 and 18 home runs in a sport he hadn’t played since high school.

"I will miss Tebow," FS1’s Skip Bayless said on "Undisputed." "The firestorm of reaction pro and con, to Tebow — he was the biggest lightning rod I’ve ever encountered and the single most debatable athlete in the history of sports."

Skip Bayless looks back at Tim Tebow's journey and speculates with Shannon Sharpe into Urban Meyer's strategy for integrating Tebow into the team.

The thing is, Tebow isn’t going to be going away, no matter what. He’s too juicy a talking point for that, and if there is one thing sports fans everywhere adore, it is someone who polarizes opinion.

Mark this down: However things shake out with the Jaguars this season, head coach Urban Meyer’s decision to have Tebow along for a decent part of the preseason ride will form part of the chatter.

The wisdom or otherwise of that decision is roiling now. Don’t expect it to cease.

"I just hate that someone missed an opportunity because Urban gave a friend, a former player of his, an opportunity he didn’t deserve," Shannon Sharpe of "Undisputed" added. "Somebody else deserved that opportunity and didn’t get it."

It is impossible to even reach consensus on how Tebow’s career should be remembered. He won the Heisman Trophy and two national titles at Florida, though some will argue that his impact on the NFL with the Denver Broncos, the whole Tebow-mania stretch that spawned a dramatic, overtime playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a level of cultural relevance that can’t be matched.

For others, the ceaseless effort to remain in sports, with baseball and even this last hurrah with the Jags, might be the most fascinating part of the tale.

Because even Tebow’s firmest critics have to have a grudging respect for his continued attempts to live the dream of being a professional athlete. He knew what would be said about him when he tried baseball, yet he did it anyway. He would have been even more acutely aware of the jokes certain to follow his tight-end try, but he gave that a go, too, probably knowing it was going to take a miracle to land a roster spot.

Sure, he got his opportunity by leveraging his fame and his history with the coach. A lot of people would have done the same, and the main reason someone wouldn’t is fear of scorn, something Tebow never concerned himself with.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities and the setbacks," Tebow tweeted. "I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream."

Should Tebow have realized long ago that the kind of breakthrough to stardom he wanted wasn’t coming and given it up for a full-time television gig? Why? If the chance is there, however slim, why not try?

Say what you like about Tebow, but he was never frightened to make the attempt, never put off by the harsh words, the scoffing doubters or the mean tweets.

Barring a new beginning in curling or dodgeball or lacrosse or whatever, Tebow departs the field of play as a guy who gave it every chance. Not everyone can say that, though everyone would like to. The internet humor will keep on coming at Tebow, and it’s OK to laugh along with the funny ones, but whatever social media says, the joke’s not on him.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here .

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.