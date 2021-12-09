National Football League Thursday Night Football top plays: Cook, Vikings shutting out Steelers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kicking off Week 14 of the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both teams are currently on the bubble of the NFL's playoff picture and looking to secure a much-needed victory tonight. But so far, it's been all Vikings.

Pittsburgh rookie running back Najee Harris wasn't able to find a spark in the first half, rushing for a mere 17 yards, while Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson needs just 80 more tonight to break Odell Beckham Jr.'s mark for the most receiving yards by a player in his first two seasons.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

FIRST QUARTER

Here's something you don't see every day!

After both teams traded off missed field goals, the Vikings were first on the board when Jefferson found the end zone on this lob from Kirk Cousins .

A missed extra point left Minnesota up 6-0 headed into the second frame.

SECOND QUARTER

The Vikings made it a 9-0 game early in the second with a quick field goal. Then, Minnesota extended its lead to 16-0 after Dalvin Cook, who tonight returned from a one-game absence due to injury, broke off on this 29-yard rush.

The Vikings' defense continued to dominate, keeping pressure on Ben Roethlisberger .

Then, Cook punched in his second TD of the night on this short scamper, as Minnesota jumped out to a 23-0 lead ahead of the break.

So far, it's been a tough night for Mike Tomlin's defense.

THIRD QUARTER

Stay tuned for more top plays!

