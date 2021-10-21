Thursday Night Football top plays: Broncos fall to short-handed Browns

National Football League
Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off in Cleveland on Thursday, as Case Keenum and the Browns defeated Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos, 17-14.

The win lifts Cleveland to 4-3, while Denver falls to 3-4 with its fourth straight defeat.

The Browns are now 4-0 in their past three Thursday games. Backup QB Keenum was in for Baker Mayfield, who was out with a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury). He delivered, going 21-of-33 for 199 yards and one touchdown. 

Cleveland was also without star running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (both out with calf injuries), but third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson cleaned up for the Browns. In his first career start, he picked up 146 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. 

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Cleveland Browns 17, Denver Broncos 14

FIRST QUARTER

Cleveland wasted no time getting on the board in this one. Johnson ran it on their first possession, capping off the five-play, 75-yard drive with six, his first NFL score.

After the Broncos went three-and-out on their first possession, Keenum & Co. got the ball back and charged downfield once again.

Cleveland got help moving the sticks when Jarvis Landry was able to miraculously reel in this ball to cross into Broncos territory, which resulted in a field goal for the Browns.

The Broncos made a short surge at the bottom of the first with help from wideout Courtland Sutton, who snagged this one-handed catch for a 31-yard gain.

Headed into the second frame, Cleveland led 10-0.

SECOND QUARTER

Despite a little momentum on its side, Denver was struck by misfortune in the second when Bridgewater's pass to the end zone was intercepted by Browns safety John Johnson.

And just like that, Cleveland had the ball back once again.

The Broncos were able to keep it a 10-point game heading into halftime after blocking Cleveland's field goal attempt at the end of the half. 

THIRD QUARTER

The Broncos finally got on the board in the second half thanks to this all-out stretch from Melvin Gordon.

But Cleveland still had some tricks up its sleeve, like this TD catch from Browns fullback Johnny Stanton.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Browns continued to lead in the final frame with lots of help from Johnson and Sutton.

With 5:23 to play, the Broncos made it a three-point game when rookie running back Javonte Williams scored on a screen pass from Bridgewater, capping off a 17-play, 80-yard drive that included three third-down conversions. 

After the Browns got the ball back, they ran out the clock for a 17-14 victory.

Although the score was close, the Browns outplayed the Broncos from start to finish. Despite having the same number of drives (eight), the Browns outgained the Broncos 376-223 in total yards.

Cleveland also dominated time of possession, keeping the ball for 36 minutes and 51 seconds compared to Denver's 23 minutes and nine seconds.

