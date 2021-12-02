Thursday Night Football Top Plays: Cowboys and Saints go head-to-head

National Football League
National Football League

3 mins ago

It's an NFC clash to kickstart Week 13 of the NFL, as the Dallas Cowboys face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football on FOX.

Both teams are slumping entering Thursday night's matchup, with the Saints having lost four straight games, while the Cowboys have lost three of their last four.

The Cowboys are missing head coach Mike McCarthy after he tested positive for COVID-19.

That hasn't phased the Cowboys thus far, with Dallas holding a 20-10 lead in the third quarter.

Here are the top plays from Monday night's game.

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

FIRST QUARTER

The Cowboys' offense found its footing late in the first quarter, beginning with a 41-yard hookup between Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, who tonight returned from the COVID-19 list.

The drive was capped off by a touchdown pass from Prescott to Michael Gallup to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

The Saints didn't take long to respond to the Cowboys' touchdown, putting together a scoring drive of their own to start the second frame.

It began with a Taysom Hill completion to Juwan Johnson for 27 yards late in the first quarter.

And it ended with a 24-yard pass from Hill to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a touchdown to tie the game.

The Cowboys' defense would step up to shutout the Saints the rest of the half, which included an interception.

Dallas would score two more field goals before the half ended to take a 13-7 lead over the Saints.

THIRD QUARTER

The Cowboys were able to push their lead to double-digits in the third quarter behind a 58-yard rushing touchdown from Tony Pollard to take a 20-10 lead.

Stay tuned for more updates.

