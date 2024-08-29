2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
The NFL is back and that means so is Thursday Night Football. Check out everything you need to know about games on TNF including matchups, times and more - all times Eastern.
2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule
- Week 2 (Thursday, Sept. 12): Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 19): New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 4 (Thursday, Sept. 26): Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 5 (Thursday, Oct. 3): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 6 (Thursday, Oct. 10): San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 7 (Thursday, Oct. 17): Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 24): Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 9 (Thursday, Oct. 31): Houston Texans at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 10 (Thursday, Nov. 7): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 11 (Thursday, Nov. 14): Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 12 (Thursday, Nov. 21): Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 13 (Friday, Nov. 29): Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (3 p.m. ET)
- Week 14 (Thursday, Dec. 5): Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 15 (Thursday, Dec. 12): Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 16 (Thursday, Dec. 19): Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 17 (Thursday, Dec. 26): Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET)
How to watch 2024 Thursday Night Football?
Thursday Night Football will be available exclusively on Prime Video this year. Viewers can stream the games through the Prime Video app on mobile devices or connected TVs.
When did the NFL start Thursday Night Football?
Thursday Night Football has been airing since November 23, 2006. The NFL originally had a Run to the Playoffs package available on NFL Network that included five Thursday games and three Saturday games.
In 2012, the NFL added Thursday Night Football games as a regular feature earlier in the season, starting on Week 2.
When did Amazon Prime start broadcasting Thursday Night Football?
In 2021, Amazon acquired rights to Thursday Night Football and began broadcasting games in 2022.
