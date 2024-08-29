National Football League 2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates Published Aug. 29, 2024 4:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL is back and that means so is Thursday Night Football. Check out everything you need to know about games on TNF including matchups, times and more - all times Eastern.

2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Williams says he 'can do everything,' is he cocky or confident? | Breakfast Ball

How to watch 2024 Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football will be available exclusively on Prime Video this year. Viewers can stream the games through the Prime Video app on mobile devices or connected TVs.

When did the NFL start Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football has been airing since November 23, 2006. The NFL originally had a Run to the Playoffs package available on NFL Network that included five Thursday games and three Saturday games.

In 2012, the NFL added Thursday Night Football games as a regular feature earlier in the season, starting on Week 2.

When did Amazon Prime start broadcasting Thursday Night Football?

In 2021, Amazon acquired rights to Thursday Night Football and began broadcasting games in 2022.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more