Three keys opposing coaches can take from Eagles' loss to build blueprint

In the NFL, the eye in the sky does not lie. That's why coaches must quickly correct a team's flaws before the tape circulates around the league.

Whether it is a personnel issue that is discovered when an overmatched player is exposed in a critical situation or a schematic flaw that fails to account for an offensive, defensive or special teams tactic, the astute coaches know their coaching brethren will attack the weakness until the issue is fixed.

After watching the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles fall to the Washington Commanders 32-21 on Monday in a stunning upset, Philly coach Nick Sirianni knows what is on the horizon for his squad. Future opponents are scouring the tape to see how the Commanders knocked off a team that had looked unstoppable for most of the season. While some coaches will view the tape and chalk up the loss to a bad day at the office, others will view the Commanders' win as a potential blueprint to utilize to knock off the NFC East leaders.

Were Jalen Hurts, Eagles exposed by Commanders? The Commanders' upset of the Eagles brings up the question of whether Philly has been exposed. Colin Cowherd reveals his takeaways.

Given some time to break down the tape of the Eagles' most recent games, here are a few ideas future opponents could take away from the upset loss.

1. Play "Keep Away"

The childhood game that everyone knows and loves could become a vital part of a winning strategy against the Eagles. Jalen Hurts & Co. have torched opponents behind a balanced game plan that puts defenders on their heels. The combination of power runs, quarterback keepers, RPOs (run-pass options) and play-action passes leaves defenders dazed and confused when attempting to sort through the misdirection and deception.

While some head coaches would put the onus on the defensive coordinator to come up with a plan to handle the "smoke-and-mirrors" approach, the strategists will take some of the pressure off of the defense by instructing the offense to slow the game down and keep the Eagles' offense on the sidelines.

The Commanders operated at a snail's pace, with Taylor Heinicke draining the play clock before each snap. In addition, the journeyman QB frequently handed the ball to a running back (Brian Robinson Jr. or Antonio Gibson) on a power run to ensure the clock continued to run as part of a ball control strategy that was designed to reduce the number of total possessions in the game.

By limiting the Eagles' offensive touches, the Commanders were able to protect their defense and force their opponent out of their comfort zone. In addition, they were able to keep the game close without significant production from their offense.

Considering the Commanders finished the game with 40-plus minutes of possession time (40:24) and limited the Eagles to nine possessions and 47 total plays, the "keep away" tactics could become a key component to an opponent's game plan.

2. Run the rock

After watching the Eagles surrender 150-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games against the Houston Texans (168 rush yards allowed) and Commanders (152 rush yards allowed), opponents will certainly test Philadelphia's run defense going forward. Coaches have vivid examples of opponents exposing the vulnerabilities of the Eagles' interior defense, and wise playcallers will make it a priority to test the belly of the defense to see if defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has fixed the issue.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on loss: "Now we're going to wake up" Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy debate whether the Eagles' loss to the Commanders was actually good for Philly. McCoy argues that the Eagles can now focus on playing better football without the added pressure of being undefeated.

Despite the Eagles defense being a stingy unit for most of the season, the recent success of their opponents on the ground is problematic for a team facing a number of blue-chip runners down the stretch. The Eagles not only have dates with star backs Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott on the schedule, but they are slated to face the Chicago Bears with QB Justin Fields running an option attack.

Though the additions of defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh could shore up the interior, the Eagles will need to be a more consistent run-stopping unit to discourage opponents from taking a run-centric approach down the stretch.

3. Attack the ball

The Eagles have chalked up eight wins in nine games due to their ability to protect the ball and take it away from their opponents. The team has a league-leading plus-13 margin in the turnover battle and their seven giveaways are tied for the fewest in the NFL.

That said, the Eagles' sloppy performance against the Commanders will encourage opponents to attack the ball at every turn. The wideouts and tight ends, in particular, will need to be on high alert after three fumbles in the loss. Although DeVonta Smith's failed lateral does not really count, the successful punchouts against Quez Watkins and Dallas Goedert suggest the Eagles' perimeter players do not prioritize ball security.

With each pass-catcher losing the ball in the open field, defensive backs with undoubtedly attempt to poke, punch or swipe at the ball when closing in on a tackle. In addition, the coaches will emphasize gang tackling with multiple guys taking turns at ripping the ball away from the ball carrier.

After putting turnovers and sloppy play on tape, the Eagles can expect defenders to attack the ball with more intensity and urgency going forward.

Final thoughts

The Eagles have emerged as a title contender behind a high-powered offense and opportunistic defense playing sound football. However, a surprising loss to the Commanders has exposed some flaws and given the rest of the league a blueprint on how to knock off the title contenders. Given the copycat nature of the NFL, the Eagles should be prepared to face a handful of teams utilizing a plan that looks eerily similar to the one that they faced on Monday night.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

