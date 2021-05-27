National Football League "The Match" is back – and Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are already dueling on social media 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"The Match" is back – and the chatter has already picked up.

The next installment of "The Match: Champions For Charity" will feature four superstar athletes at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana this summer on July 6.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson will team up to take on 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers .

These four have their work cut out for them, especially Brady and Mickelson, who are back to settle some unfinished business. Last May, Brady and Mickelson lost by one to 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning at Medalist Golf Club in Florida in the most-watched golf event in cable television history (6.3 million viewers at its peak).

Brady kicked off the smack talk with a few lighthearted exchanges on Twitter.

Mickelson – who has won 45 career events on the PGA Tour, including three Masters titles, two PGA Championships and one Open Championship – got in on the action, backing up his soon-to-be teammate.

Brady kept the fun going over on Instagram, calling himself and Mickelson "champions" while referring to Rodgers as "a Jeopardy host" and DeChambeau as "a scientist."

DeChambeau's nickname is "mad scientist" because of his highly calculated approach on the golf course.

Brady couldn't hold back his competitiveness and even poked a little fun at his fellow future Hall of Famer about the Green Bay Packers' 31-26 NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

Rodgers – who is on vacation in Hawaii instead of at OTAs with the Packers – fired back on social media by posting an edited fight scene from "Star Wars" that had cutouts of his and DeChambeau’s face over heroes Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, and Mickelson and Brady's faces edited over the faces of villains Jabba The Hutt and Boba Fett.

He also took to Instagram to post his own clever caption about The Match.

"Good vs Evil. Light vs Dark. Resistance vs Empire," he wrote.

DeChambeau opted to go meme-less for his clapback, expressing his excitement about teaming up with the Rodgers by sharing that the two will "unleash the beast in Big Sky."

"Get your popcorn ready – this is going to be epic," he said.

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe reacted to the trash talk, saying watching Brady and Rodgers duel on social media is a fun glimpse into who the men are off the field.

"I think the biggest thing is we’re not used to seeing this level of athlete[s] troll each other," Sharpe said. "He was just waiting for an opportunity to be himself, and Tom Brady is having the time of his life on social media. He’s really opening up and I love it … because sometimes these guys get so scripted, so guarded … Rodgers [is] firing back. He got some good ones."

"I like it. I'm all in," Sharpe's co-host Skip Bayless added. "I don't bet against Tom Brady."

Let the trash talk continue.

