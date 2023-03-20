National Football League The Cowboys had a busy week. Where do they still need help? Updated Mar. 20, 2023 10:17 a.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Something strange happened over the weekend.

As word spread Sunday morning that the Cowboys had traded for Brandin Cooks, some serious reckoning had to be done. Shocking as it might sound, the acquisition of a star wide receiver had addressed the last big hole in the Cowboys' roster.

It's hard to believe about a team that's famously been inactive at the outset of free agency, but this was a productive week in Dallas. The Cowboys addressed their two biggest needs through the trade market, using late-round draft picks to add Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. The other problem spots got a boost when they re-signed Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson.

For those keeping score at home, things seem pretty good. This team needed a No. 2 cornerback behind Trevon Diggs and a third receiver to work with the duo of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. They filled both of those holes in a big way. They needed to maintain their linebacker depth and keep their primary safety trio together, and that's done too.

ADVERTISEMENT

That series of moves combines to raise a surprising question: what else do they need, exactly?

It's a good problem to have, but it is strange to think we've found ourselves here after just one week of free agency. To address the issue, let's take a look at the biggest concerns remaining on the Cowboys' roster.

Defensive tackle

If we're looking for weak spots, this looks like a glaring one now. The Cowboys struggled against the run last year, and their interior players contributed a mere six sacks to the pass rush. The midseason acquisition of veteran run stuffer Johnathan Hankins helped, but Hankins is currently a free agent.

Free agency isn't over, to be fair. Perhaps Hankins still returns on an inexpensive deal, or perhaps the Cowboys find help elsewhere. But things look thin right now. Osa Odighizuwa showed some promise in his second season, and he figures to start in 2023. Beyond that, there's Neville Gallimore entering the final year of his rookie deal and a few other guys who haven't been able to lock down a steady spot in the rotation.

In a perfect world, the front office signs a capable veteran in addition to drafting a talented newcomer.

Dak Prescott says seeing Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott was 'tough' The Dallas Cowboys officially released Ezekiel Elliott yesterday. Dak Prescott said that it was 'tough' to see the team release Zeke. Colin Cowherd says paying Zeke was not only the wrong move but that the team will go as Dak goes, because Super Bowls are won by QBs.

Interior Offensive Line

The only reason this isn't the top priority is because Tyler Smith is capable of stepping into the starting left guard spot.

That's the beauty of using a first-round pick on a versatile offensive lineman. Smith was drafted to be the left tackle of the future, but injuries forced him to become the left tackle of the present. Now, with Connor McGovern off to Buffalo, the Cowboys have to decide whether he'll continue at left tackle or shift back inside now that Tyron Smith is ostensibly healthy again.

Regardless of their decision, there's a long-term need on the interior. Even if Tyler Smith plays guard in 2023, he'll eventually move back to tackle. If he resumes his role at left tackle, the need gets more dire. Matt Farniok has started two games in his two-year career, but at the very least it'd be nice to provide some competition for him. And while Zack Martin has been an All-Pro on the right side for almost a decade, he'll soon be 33 and depth is never a bad thing. Again, this is a spot where the front office might do well to sign a veteran and draft a rookie.

The need isn't drastic at center in 2023. Tyler Biadasz made his first career Pro Bowl last year, and Farniok has some center flex. But Biadasz is entering a contract season, which is always worth remembering when you're drafting for the next four years.

Running Back

This is strange to say for a team that's spending $10.09 million at the position this year, but it's true.

Tony Pollard's ankle injury doesn't seem overly concerning, so there's no real worry about who will tote the rock in 2023. But as of right now he's set to play on the one-year franchise tag, and there's no guarantee the Cowboys sign him for the long term.

Behind him, Malik Davis is the only other running back on the roster, with 38 career carries to his name. If it wasn't evident before, it's clear how much this team leaned on Ezekiel Elliott during his seven years in Dallas.

The smart bet here is that the Cowboys will address the future of the position in the draft. They could spend an early pick on a star like Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs and let Pollard walk after this season. They could also use a lesser resource on a back who can spell their starter – the same way that Pollard entered the league in 2019, as a mid-round backup for Elliott.

There are a few routes they could take this, and their track record of drafting at the position is great. But what's on the roster right now isn't enough.

Tight End

You could easily make the case that the answer here should be receiver.

Cooks' contract is only structured to guarantee him one season in Dallas, and we're still waiting to find out if Michael Gallup can rebound from his injury-hampered 2022 season.

Even with those concerns, tight end feels like the bigger issue — because if they're healthy, Cooks, Gallup and CeeDee Lamb make a heck of a strong trio.

Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot enjoyed strong debut seasons, but this group is poised to lose Dalton Schultz to free agency. If that happens, they'll be short on experience in addition to production.

For the time being, those two might be able to offset the loss. But this is an especially deep tight end draft class, and it's a good guess that a team coached by Mike McCarthy will want as many talented tight ends in the pipeline as possible.

Kicker

It feels silly to spend a ton of time stressing about this in March.

The Cowboys went to training camp last summer with an unsettled kicker situation. Things went so poorly during practice that they made the unpopular decision to sign Brett Maher, and it went incredibly well — right up until he developed a mind-bending case of the yips in the playoffs.

Maher is still a free agent, so it's not as if the ship has sailed on a reunion. They may also draft a kicker, or sign another rookie free agent. It's not a position that generates a ton of demand, so it just doesn't feel like a situation that needs to be sorted out any time soon.

Having said that, they'd better make the right decision when the time comes. Kickers have a way of feeling like an afterthought – right up until they're the most important player on the field.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott

share