National Football League Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) says he'll start Sunday against Titans Published Dec. 28, 2023 4:57 p.m. ET

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said Thursday that he will start this weekend against the Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App) after missing two games recovering from a concussion.

"It's great being back," Stroud said.

Stroud was injured in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Stroud's return will be a huge boost to the Texans, who beat the Titans in overtime before losing to the Cleveland Browns in the past two weeks with Case Keenum filling in for the star rookie. Stroud has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions this season. He is still the overwhelming favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, despite missing the past two weeks.

Sunday's game is a big one for the Texans (8-7), who remain in contention for both the AFC South title and a wild-card playoff spot, but a loss Sunday would drop their chances to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019 to just 13%.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

