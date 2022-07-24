National Football League Texans rookie John Metchie III has leukemia, will miss 2022 season 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III, a 2022 second-round NFL draft pick, announced he's been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) and will likely sit out the entire season.

Metchie III said he is receiving "great medical care" and that APL is the "most curable form of leukemia."

"My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes," he said via the Texans' Twitter account Sunday.

Houston selected Metchie III out of Alabama as the 44th overall pick in this year's draft and eventually agreed to a four-year, $8 million contract with the wideout.

In 2021, Metchie III had 96 receptions, 1,142 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 13 games with the Crimson Tide before tearing his ACL in the 2021 SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

In his 30 career college games, Metchie III amassed 155 receptions, 2,081 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He is also a two-time winner of the Jon Cornish Trophy, which is given annually to the top Canadian player in college football (Metchie III spent part of his childhood in Brampton, Canada).

According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, APL occurs when "there are too many immature blood-forming cells (promyelocytes) in the blood and bone marrow."

The influx of promyelocytes can diminish a person's blood-cell and platelet counts, while also causing bleeding and blood clots.

