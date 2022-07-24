National Football League
Texans rookie John Metchie III has leukemia, will miss 2022 season Texans rookie John Metchie III has leukemia, will miss 2022 season
National Football League

Texans rookie John Metchie III has leukemia, will miss 2022 season

3 hours ago

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III, a 2022 second-round NFL draft pick, announced he's been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) and will likely sit out the entire season.

Metchie III said he is receiving "great medical care" and that APL is the "most curable form of leukemia."

"My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes," he said via the Texans' Twitter account Sunday.

Houston selected Metchie III out of Alabama as the 44th overall pick in this year's draft and eventually agreed to a four-year, $8 million contract with the wideout. 

In 2021, Metchie III had 96 receptions, 1,142 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 13 games with the Crimson Tide before tearing his ACL in the 2021 SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

In his 30 career college games, Metchie III amassed 155 receptions, 2,081 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He is also a two-time winner of the Jon Cornish Trophy, which is given annually to the top Canadian player in college football (Metchie III spent part of his childhood in Brampton, Canada).

According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, APL occurs when "there are too many immature blood-forming cells (promyelocytes) in the blood and bone marrow." 

The influx of promyelocytes can diminish a person's blood-cell and platelet counts, while also causing bleeding and blood clots. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL alternate uniforms, helmets: Bears, Eagles, Bengals, Cowboys, more
National Football League

NFL alternate uniforms, helmets: Bears, Eagles, Bengals, Cowboys, more

46 mins ago
Colts owner Jim Irsay buys Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt
National Football League

Colts owner Jim Irsay buys Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt

1 hour ago
NFL PUP list: Jalen Ramsey, David Bakhtiari among starters sidelined
National Football League

NFL PUP list: Jalen Ramsey, David Bakhtiari among starters sidelined

5 hours ago
NFL signings from USFL: Rams ink Luis Perez, Cards get Victor Bolden
National Football League

NFL signings from USFL: Rams ink Luis Perez, Cards get Victor Bolden

21 hours ago
Deebo Samuel against playing running back for 49ers
National Football League

Deebo Samuel against playing running back for 49ers

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes