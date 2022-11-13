National Football League Titans show their defensive depth in ugly win over Broncos 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans’ defensive dominance hasn’t just been about their front, or timely splashes from the secondary. It’s also about their depth; the success of a plug-and-play mantra amid a run of injuries that never seem to end for Tennessee.

Veteran backups, from outside linebacker Rashad Weaver to linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kevin Strong, have made plays. But newbies to the team have delivered, too. Guys like defensive backs Andrew Adams and Terrance Mitchell, signed off different practice squads to the active roster on the same day in late September, have started games for the Titans.

On Sunday, though, it was a new kind of challenge for those reserves with health woes reaching a new low.

They continued to deliver.

With five defensive starters ruled out, including one placed on injured reserve, the Titans' backups led the way in a 17-10 victory Sunday over the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium. It was the latest example why Tennessee (6-3), specifically its defense, will be a tough matchup for anyone in the playoffs.

Without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree, the Titans still had six sacks and 18 quarterback hits on Russell Wilson, who was held to a 50% completion rate (21 of 42) for 286 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Weaver (1.5 sacks, four QB hits, one forced fumble, one pass defended) and DeMarcus Walker (1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits) led the way, but seven other players had at least one quarterback hit: Mario Edwards Jr. (4), Denico Autry (2), Adams (1), Cole (1), Teair Tart (1), Elijah Molden (1) and Naquan Jones (1).

The Titans had at least three sacks for the sixth straight game. They also limited the effectiveness of Denver's run game, holding the Broncos to a season-low 65 rushing yards on 2.6 yards per carry.

"They probably weren't at 100% either," coach Mike Vrabel said of the defensive-front players who suited up Sunday. "It's how it goes in this league. I know that those guys took advantage of their opportunities. DeMarcus and Mario and Denico and the whole crew. They played relentlessly. … They battled and had (Wilson) running and scrambling."

Titans backups also came up with big plays in coverage. The game-winning play was a tag-team effort by two of them: Mitchell, starting in place of cornerback Kristian Fulton, and fellow defensive back Joshua Kalu. With Denver (3-6) needing at least a first down on 4th-and-8 at the Tennessee 25 with 20 seconds left to keep the game alive, Kalu tipped Wilson's pass across the middle and it was corralled by Mitchell.

Tennessee's reserve defensive backs also delivered on the previous Broncos drive. Mitchell, matched up with receiver Courtland Sutton near the sideline, forced a completion to make it third-and-15 in Denver territory and Adams got a stop on a Latavius Murray catch to force a Broncos punt.

Of course, Tennessee's banged-up defense didn't get the win by itself. The offense, which continues to struggle finding consistency, made enough plays to make the victory possible.

A 63-yard flea-flicker touchdown to receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who had a career-high 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches, gave the Titans the lead in the third quarter. And an impressive, 41-yard catch and run by rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo set up placekicker Randy Bullock's 35-yard field goal, which capped a 17-0 run by Tennessee to finish the game.

"Things were ugly early, guys hung with me and kept battling," said quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who completed 52.8% of his passes (19 of 36) for 255 yards and two touchdowns. "Found a way to start making plays, take advantage of some looks that we were getting and made some big plays, especially down the stretch when we needed it."

But the biggest takeaway from Sunday? Tennessee's defense is a force to be reckoned with, even without its full cast of characters.

"I say it all the time: guys get an opportunity to go out there and ball when other guys are down," safety Kevin Byard said. "It's how this league goes. … You going to take advantage of your opportunity? Or are you going to let it slip through your finger?"

For the Titans, nothing goes through the cracks for their defense.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

