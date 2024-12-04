National Football League
Which NFL Teams have been eliminated from 2024-25 playoffs?
Updated Dec. 4, 2024 10:29 a.m. ET
As the NFL season nears its end, the race for the playoffs is heating up. Some teams are still fighting for a spot, while others have already been eliminated from contention. Keep reading as we take a look at the NFL teams that are on the playoff bubble and those who have been knocked out of the postseason race.
Which teams have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs?
As of 12/4/2024, these teams have been completely eliminated from the NFL playoffs:
AFC:
- New England Patriots (3-10)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)
NFC:
- New York Giants (2-10)
These teams are on the bubble:
AFC:
- Indianapolis Colts (6-7)
- Miami Dolphins (5-7)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)
- Cleveland Browns (3-9)
- Tennessee Titans (3-9)
- New York Jets (3-9)
NFC:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
- Arizona Cardinals (6-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-7)
- New Orleans Saints (4-8)
- Chicago Bears (4-8)
- Carolina Panthers (3-9)
