New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill struggles as Saints' starting QB, leaving New Orleans with more questions to answer 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints came up short, 27-17, against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, and all eyes are on Taysom Hill in the aftermath.

The tight-end-turned-quarterback completed just 19 of 41 passes for 264 yards, throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions on the night. He added 101 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The Saints (5-7) have now lost five straight games to drop into last place in the NFC South.

What's more, Hill suffered a torn tendon in the middle finger on his throwing hand — the same injury that kept Russell Wilson out of three games earlier this season — but it doesn't require surgery.

Thursday's game comes less than two weeks after Hill agreed to one of the NFL's most unique contract extensions on Nov. 22. Hill's new deal will pay him $40 million over the next four years if he remains in his current role as backup QB, running back, wide receiver and tight end, per ESPN.

The deal includes $22.5 million in guarantees and can be worth up to $95 million if Hill becomes the Saints' starting QB over the next four years. The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $21 million extension back in 2020 and was set to become a free agent after this season prior to signing his new deal.

Trevor Siemian took over the starting QB job after Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Saints' Week 8 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after Siemian went 0-4 in four starts, he was benched in favor of Hill to start Week 13.

In Siemian's five games (four starts), he completed 57% of passes for 1,083 yards, nine TDs and three INTs.

After the results were no better with Hill at the helm on Thursday, what do the Saints do from here?

On Friday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe explained why Hill isn't the answer to New Orleans' problems.

"We've seen this over the last few weeks. This team is getting worse and worse," he said. "Sean Payton tried to insert Taysom Hill, and I told you. Taysom Hill is not a quarterback. Anybody that thinks Taysom Hill is going to take this team anywhere at the quarterback position — They're fooling themselves! Sean Payton is fooling himself. Sean Payton, as great a mind as he has at designing plays, he cannot create what needs to be created with Taysom Hill.

"First of all, he's too muscle-bound. Second, that three-quarter throwing motion is not going to work in the NFL, and he doesn't throw people open, they have to get open. … As far as him throwing the ball into a tight window or throwing with anticipation, getting guys open, that's not what he is," Sharpe added. "He's a great all-around player, but he shouldn't try to play quarterback."

Nick Wright echoed Sharpe's thoughts over on "First Things First," explaining why he isn't even able to grade Hill's lackluster performance.

"I am not going to give him a grade because if you accidentally stumble into the wrong classroom, they don't grade you on those tests. They're like, ‘No, go to the classroom you’re supposed to be in. … You're in the quarterback room, buddy. You're not supposed to be here.' That's not his fault. This is all on Sean Payton," Wright said.

"You are trying to make him be something he's not. People think I hate Taysom. I don't. I would love for the Chiefs to have Taysom Hill. … I think he is a super useful football player. He is playing out of position, though."

Michael Vick and Nick Wright give Taysom a letter grade for his performance.

Hill is expected to play through his mallet finger injury in Week 14 against the New York Jets.

If he suits up, he'll have another chance to turn around the Saints' fortunes.

Get more from New Orleans Saints Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.